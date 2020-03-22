Universal Robina Corporation and the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation provide food, beverage for frontline heroes

Universal Robina Corporation (URC) and the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF) have been distributing products such as Great Taste Coffee, Magic Crackers, Nissin Noodles and C2 to several checkpoints and hospitals dealing with suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19.

URC products are currently being delivered to the Philippine Lung Center, East Avenue Hospital, the Philippine Heart Center, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, and the Department of Health’s Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Units in the National Capital Region and Region 4A.

Policemen, soldiers, health workers and barangay officials manning checkpoints in Pasig, Pampanga, Laguna, Cavite, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Cebu, Bulacan and Butuan have also been receiving boxes of food and beverage items to help tide them over, as they face long hours under the searing sun.

The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation earlier created a P100-million fund to support the government’s efforts to contain the virus.

The foundation has committed to provide surgical masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers.

It has initially identified U.P. Medical Foundation Inc. and PGH Medical Foundation for these PPEs possible ventilator purchases and other arising needed support for health workers. Other priority hospitals are in the process of being shortlisted in the coming days.