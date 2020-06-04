Use PayMaya to get the best deals at the Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale

As quarantine guidelines relax across the country, it is still important to continue practicing social distancing in order to curb the spread of the virus. Some physical stores may have started to resume operations but purchasing essentials online remains to be the safest and most convenient option for consumers. And when you pay online using your PayMaya account, your shopping experience is not only more safe and convenient, it is also more sulit!

In line with this, PayMaya has teamed up with Lazada to provide you with the most affordable deals as you stock up on your daily essentials – from cleaning products to frozen goods and other useful household items you can use at home at the Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale from June 4 to 6. You can easily get up to PHP200 off* on top of the already discounted items at Lazada when you pay using your PayMaya virtual or physical card.

And to top it all off, you’re not just getting much-needed essential goods at a good discount, you are also helping local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) bounce back from the economic crisis when you shop at Lazada during the Bounce Back Sale. Since most MSMEs have been heavily affected by the pandemic, patronizing their products ensures that they get back on the path to recovery in no time.

To avail of this deal, simply redeem the PayMaya collectible discount voucher from the Lazada app starting June 3 to instantly get 10% off your purchase with a minimum spend of PHP1,200. After that, all that’s left to do is head to the checkout page and enter your PayMaya card details to pay for your purchase. Vouchers are valid from June 4 – 6, 2020 only.

“We’re glad to work with Lazada in their initiative to support businesses and consumers in these trying times. As the country starts to recover from this pandemic, cashless payment options like PayMaya play a critical role in helping consumers and businesses bounce back from this crisis. For consumers, this means being able to pay for their essentials safely and conveniently. For merchants, this means being able to accepts payments, as businesses transition to online,” said Shailesh Baidwan, President of PayMaya Philippines.

Going cashless for your online and in-store purchases provides the safest payment experience for you and the merchant you’re transacting with as this reduces contact brought about by cash handling. Apart from purchasing essential items online, you can also use PayMaya to settle your government and utility bills, send money to your loved ones, buy load and gaming pins, and so much more, at the safety of your home. To know more deals you can get with your PayMaya account, visit www.PayMaya.com/deals. Basta Lazada, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

If you don’t have your own PayMaya account yet, it’s easy to switch to a safe and hassle-free way of paying. Just download the PayMaya app for Android or iOS, create and register your own account, and start paying for anything both online and in stores! To make the most our of your PayMaya account, check out https://www.paymaya.com/quick-guide.

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cuts across consumers, merchants, and government. Aside from providing the payments acceptance for the largest e-Commerce, food, retail and gas merchants in the Philippines, PayMaya is enabling national and social services agencies as well as local government units with digital payments and disbursement services.

Through its PayMaya app and wallet, it is providing millions of Filipinos with the fastest way to own a financial account with over 40,000 Add Money touchpoints nationwide, more than double the total number of traditional bank branches in the Philippines combined. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 30,000 partner agents nationwide serves as last mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to services. To know more about PayMaya’s products and services, visit www.PayMaya.com or follow @PayMayaOfficial on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

*10% OFF, capped at PHP200. Minimum spend of PHP1,200

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB 06398, Series of 2020.