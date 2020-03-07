Israeli singer-songwriter VANNA releases debut single ‘High Hopes’ via Umami Records

Israeli singer-songwriter VANNA has recently launched her debut single High Hopes via Singapore based indie label Umami Records.

Produced by Roy Avital of Tel Aviv based indie-electronic trio Garden City Movement and mastered by Matt Colton (James Blake, Muse, Coldplay), High Hopes is a song about not giving up, even in the darkest, loneliest moments of one’s life. “In the end we must ‘run slow, with high hopes’, be patient, and face the future with optimism.” shares VANNA, “I wanted to let people know that they are not alone and there is always hope.” A gently fingerpicked acoustic guitar sits at the centre of Roy’s production which he combines with VANNA’s unique voice, wafting a piano, strings and other instruments in and out, immersing the listener into the raw emotions of this song.

A music video produced by award-winning independent filmmaker Matan Balalty, set in the beautiful forests of Mount Eitan in Jerusalem, accompanies the release of this single.

High Hopes is the title track of VANNA’s debut EP which will be released throughout 2020. Over the last 3 years, VANNA has been working closely with producer Roy Avital on this EP, delivering a delicate fusion of indie electronic, pop, and folk influenced by artists like RY X, Oscar and the Wolf, SYML and Sóley.

Born and raised in Tel Aviv, of Indian and Iranian parents, VANNA grew up immersed in music, culture and diversity. Creating music is her way of confronting and understanding the turmoil she feels within herself, and she hopes her songs will touch others going through the same struggle. She is also a graduate of the Rimon School of Jazz and Contemporary Music.

VANNA’s next show will be at the Hateiva, Tel Aviv on 23 April 2020, and she is planning a tour to Singapore, India and Nepal in the fall of 2020.