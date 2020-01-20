Visa and Ayala Malls Cinemas Announce Contactless Acceptance in the Philippines

Visa has announced that Filipinos can now use their contactless cards to make payments at 19 Ayala Malls Cinemas across the country. This is part of Visa’s goal to expand contactless acceptance at more merchant outlets in the country.

The contactless terminals have been implemented across Ayala Malls Cinemas, in partnership with Global Payments. The introduction of contactless payments at Ayala Malls Cinemas brings greater convenience and payment options for Filipinos who are embracing a cashless lifestyle.

“We’ve seen more Filipinos use their contactless cards for shopping and entertainment purchases since we introduced this secure and convenient mode of payment a couple of years ago,” shared Dan Wolbert, Visa Country Manager for the Philippines and Guam. “Contactless payments are steadily increasing and are being embraced as a payment of choice by Filipinos. Based on our data, we noted high double-digit year-on-year increase in contactless spend and transactions.

“Ayala Malls is one of the biggest shopping mall retailers in the country, and a strategic partner of Visa to help transform payment innovation in the country. Visa is excited to partner Ayala Malls on more initiatives to create seamless payment experiences for consumers and expand our merchant acceptance footprint in the country,” added Dan.

“Ayala Malls is all about creating special moments for our mall-goers, as embodied by our tagline, ‘Awaken Amazing’”, said Ayala Malls Marketing Director Eunice G. Velasco. “We are happy to work with Visa to provide treats that will delight our customers who are making use of Visa’s convenient and safe contactless feature. We hope this partnership will encourage our customers to appreciate the ease of contactless transactions.”

Visa and Ayala Malls Cinemas have introduced a campaign, dubbed Fri-dates with Visa. On every Friday from January 17 to March 27, movie-goers who visit one of the 19 participating Ayala Malls Cinemas can enjoy complimentary popcorn when they watch a movie. All they need to do is purchase two (2) movie tickets, and tap to pay with their Visa contactless cards.