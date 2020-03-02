Form and Function: Get Practical with Two Pairs of Eyeglasses

Let’s admit something that nobody talks about out in the open: getting the right

kind of eyeglasses can be a pain in the a**, and quite appropriately, a pain in your eyes. It’s never as simple as just going to a store and buying a pair that you see on the rack or on the display window. You have to have an eye checkup, find the right frame, the right lenses, and have a fitting session.

And we’re just talking about reading glasses at this point.

Eye health experts are now recommending a simple solution to your eyewear woes. Now, more than ever, it’s actually more practical to have multiple pairs of eyeglasses.

Here’s a guide to some of the basic and essential kinds of eyewear and why you

need them.

Sunglasses are your first line of defense against harsh rays from the sun. Some

people use sunglasses with side shields to prevent the wind from harming their

eyes. These are for activities like cycling or driving with your windows down.

Reading glasses are generally for people approaching old age. But if you’re having

difficulty reading at a normal distance even at a young age, you should have your eyes checked immediately.

Computer glasses provide protection against “digital eye strain.” If the nature of your work requires you to be in front of a computer screen for 8-10 hours a day, or if you are used to playing long hours of online games, you need lenses that filter out high-energy blue light that can be harmful to your eyes.

Sports glasses include safety glasses and goggles designed for ultimate impact,

resistance, and durability. If you are into into extreme sports or action-packed

adventures, sports glasses are considered essential.

Fashion eyewear is a statement and personal branding in one. If you are the type of person who loves to impress, you have to have edgy frames that tell people

who’s coming from a mile away. Nowadays, fashion eyewear can also serve as your signature look. But of course, you can mix it up according to your taste and fancy.

When it comes to pairs that cater to your every eye need, you don’t have to spend

a ridiculous amount. We recommend owning two eyeglasses with either the same function (to prevent overuse), or two pairs with different functions. Instead of looking at it as a luxury, consider it a form of practicality.

Vision Express’ Buy One, Get One deal allows you to take home 2 pairs of eyewear for the price of one. Vision Express also provides the most advanced and the most comprehensive 7-Step Eye Exam administered by our in-store eye experts. This is to ensure that you’re getting the right eyewear custom-built according to your needs. You may choose from a list of international brands for both prescription eyewear and sunglasses.

Next time you need a pair of glasses, be practical by adding another pair and go to Vision Express for all your optical needs.