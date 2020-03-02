Form and Function: Get Practical with Two Pairs of Eyeglasses

0 comment

Let’s admit something that nobody talks about out in the open: getting the right
kind of eyeglasses can be a pain in the a**, and quite appropriately, a pain in your eyes. It’s never as simple as just going to a store and buying a pair that you see on the rack or on the display window. You have to have an eye checkup, find the right frame, the right lenses, and have a fitting session.

Why pick one if you can have two? Check out our #EndofSeasonSale deals. Drop by at Vision Express now!😎..#DesignerEyewear #Optical #Eyewear #VisionExpressPh #Designer #Eyeglasses

Posted by Vision Express Philippines on Thursday, January 30, 2020

And we’re just talking about reading glasses at this point.

Eye health experts are now recommending a simple solution to your eyewear woes. Now, more than ever, it’s actually more practical to have multiple pairs of eyeglasses.

Here’s a guide to some of the basic and essential kinds of eyewear and why you
need them.

Sunglasses are your first line of defense against harsh rays from the sun. Some
people use sunglasses with side shields to prevent the wind from harming their
eyes. These are for activities like cycling or driving with your windows down.

Reading glasses are generally for people approaching old age. But if you’re having
difficulty reading at a normal distance even at a young age, you should have your eyes checked immediately.

Computer glasses provide protection against “digital eye strain.” If the nature of your work requires you to be in front of a computer screen for 8-10 hours a day, or if you are used to playing long hours of online games, you need lenses that filter out high-energy blue light that can be harmful to your eyes.

Sports glasses include safety glasses and goggles designed for ultimate impact,
resistance, and durability. If you are into into extreme sports or action-packed
adventures, sports glasses are considered essential.

Fashion eyewear is a statement and personal branding in one. If you are the type of person who loves to impress, you have to have edgy frames that tell people
who’s coming from a mile away. Nowadays, fashion eyewear can also serve as your signature look. But of course, you can mix it up according to your taste and fancy.

When it comes to pairs that cater to your every eye need, you don’t have to spend
a ridiculous amount. We recommend owning two eyeglasses with either the same function (to prevent overuse), or two pairs with different functions. Instead of looking at it as a luxury, consider it a form of practicality.

Vision Express’ Buy One, Get One deal allows you to take home 2 pairs of eyewear for the price of one. Vision Express also provides the most advanced and the most comprehensive 7-Step Eye Exam administered by our in-store eye experts. This is to ensure that you’re getting the right eyewear custom-built according to your needs. You may choose from a list of international brands for both prescription eyewear and sunglasses.

 

Next time you need a pair of glasses, be practical by adding another pair and go to Vision Express for all your optical needs.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

It’s time for sexy summer romances on iflix

Team Orange 0 comments
Summer is just around the corner, and the temperature outside is on the rise. Why not get a head start on the season with a binge-watching party with the barkada,…

Renowned Filipino artist Manuel Baldemor’s Bulkang Taal: Bangon Batangas exhibition at the SM Mall of Asia

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Renowned Filipino artist Manuel Baldemor’s latest exhibition, Bulkang Taal: Bangon Batangas will be held from February 28 to March 5, 2020 at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium, Level…

Casa de Memoria to hold auction with fine European antiquities

Team Orange 0 comments Arts & Cratfs
Palacio de Memoria’s auction house, Casa de Memoria, or simply the Casa, will be holding Primero, an auction that will feature a curated selection of rare Euro-Filipino treasures, on March…

PLDT, Smart improve Speed Score in second half of 2019 – Ookla®

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
PLDT and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) have once more been found to be the country’s fastest fixed and mobile internet networks and continue to set the pace…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone