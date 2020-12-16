Vista Land partners with Japanese Real Estate Developer Mitsubishi Estate for Manila Condo Project

The country’s largest homebuilder Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. has partnered with Japanese real estate developer Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. (MEC) to combine their expertise in real estate architecture, engineering and technology to bring about the first-ever Japanese-inspired condominium project in Taft, Manila.

The said partnership, which was inked, was formed through a joint venture between Vista Land’s condominium development arm Vista Residences and MEC.

This deal will bring about a 42-storey, one-tower condominium development in Manila that will house over a thousand residential condo units with seven floors of parking space and a retail row at the ground floor.

“Vista Land is excited to present our very first Japanese-inspired condominium property in Manila in collaboration with our joint venture partner MEC that will cater to university students and young professionals who want an upgraded lifestyle. We want our homebuyers to be able to balance their purpose and passion while enjoying the convenience of city living,” shares Vista Land President and Chief Executive Officer Manuel Paolo Villar.

As the newest addition to Vista Residences’ roster of condo developments in the country’s capital, the project is seen to be an upgraded, hybrid version of the successful University and Professional Series – Vista Residences’ portfolio of mid- and high-rise transit-oriented properties within university clusters and central business districts.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Vista Land that will enable us to take on another challenge to share our expertise and passion in real estate development, and we hope to explore more opportunities with Vista Land. With Vista Land’s proven track record in the industry, we know that this project will be yet another success. We look forward to our collaboration in terms of concept, architecture and technology that will differentiate this project from the rest of the condominium properties in Manila”, says Mitsubishi Estate Senior Executive Officer Yutaro Yotsuzuka.

Aside from exploring a more premium take on property development, Vista Residences is also set to prime the said project for the new normal with carefully-designed features centered on form and function, larger common areas for comfort and outdoor spaces that would allow the residents to enjoy the balance between work, school, rest and recreation.

It also offers studio and one-bedroom units, providing ideal layout and square footage options to cater to the different needs and lifestyles of the unit owners.

Moreover, the project is also intended to bring a taste of Japan with its minimalist architectural finishes and lifestyle features meant to boost a number of aspects of well-being including happiness, life satisfaction and meaning, and improved personal relationships.

Conveniently located along Taft Avenue, the newest condominium project is in close proximity to premium schools such as De La Salle University, College of St. Benilde and St. Scholastica’s College and just a few minutes away from the central business districts such as Makati, Taguig and Bay City. This makes it an ideal home for university students and young professionals who want to enjoy the convenience of city life or a good investment for those who are looking for passive income instrument amid the pandemic.

What will further prime the said property are the planned infrastructure development projects such as the MRT 7, Manila Subway and the LRT-1 Cavite Extension which are currently underway. These infrastructure projects, once completed, will drive improved connectivity and mobility that will surely boost the property’s attractiveness and propel its market value.

To know more about the latest condominium projects of Vista Residences, visit www.vistaresidences.com.ph, like and follow @VistaResidencesOfficial Facebook page or call the Marketing Office at 0908-9148457.