vivo defines what being mobile is like in 2020 with latest campaign

As most of the country enters a fifth month of community quarantine, a lot of people are beginning to feel stuck and trapped in an endless cycle. What was once a somewhat exciting lifestyle filled with discovery has now become a sedentary one.

And while we feel that we have tried everything there is to do and experiment at home, technological advancements remind us that the only constant thing in life is change.

This same technology can help us navigate through daily activities and keep us moving smoothly when it feels like the world is at a standstill. Through innovative gadgets, helpful apps, and the internet, we can propel ourselves towards an optimistic future.

In its latest campaign, leading global technology company, vivo, attempts to define what it means to be mobile in the new normal. With its soon-to-be-launched smartphone that boasts of industry-leading and uniquely innovative features that can easily adapt to an on-the-move lifestyle, the smartphone brand aims to encourage millennials to press on.

This enticing call will further be amplified through exciting activities and surprises that will be revealed online.