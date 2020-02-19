Q4 rankings: Vivo is top 2 smartphone vendor in the Philippines

Showing no signs of slowing down, Vivo established a 25% total market share in Q4 of 2019 to take second spot in the local smartphone industry rankings.

Based on the latest Canalys report on the smartphone landscape of the Philippines, the leading global technology company achieved the feat behind a 159% year-on-year growth which may be attributed to a series of new technologies, products and marketing initiatives rolled out last year.

Focusing on innovation and novelty, Vivo introduced the V15Pro with the world’s first 32MP elevating dual selfie camera, the V17 Pro with the world’s first dual selfie cameras composed of 32MP main camera and 8MP 105-degree super-wide-angle camera, and the NEX 3 with the world’s first Super AMOLED Waterfall FullView™ display and a seamless body without any notch, bezel or buttons.

Appealing to a younger generation who place emphasis on style, the brand also launched the Vivo S1 and Vivo S1 Pro handsets—both sporting a first-of-its-kind diamond-shaped rear quad camera consisting of 48MP main, 8MP secondary, 2MP wide angle, and 2MP macro lenses.

“We are very excited to further improve our brand performance and grow our market this year, especially with the latest technology and design innovations that we will be introducing,” said Kenny Zeng Kai, Vice President of Operations at Vivo Philippines.

Vivo also expanded its reach to a younger market by introducing its first-ever local brand ambassador, Maine Mendoza. As the face of Vivo in the Philippines, the TV and movie celebrity helped launch the Vivo V15 Pro, V15 Blossom Pink, and V17 Pro models. She was also featured in a TV advertisement and various digital marketing materials and collaterals.