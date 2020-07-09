Revive your Friday night and party at home with vivo V19 Neo and Kat DJ on July 10!

0 comment

Miss partying? Dig up your favorite party clothes, shake up your favorite drinks, and ‘Revive your night’ at home with vivo’s live, online party this Friday, July 10, at 7:00 pm.

The online rave, which will be streamed through vivo’s official Facebook page, will feature live beats from Kat DJ, one of Manila’s hottest DJs, and an exclusive look at the all new vivo V19 Neo—a party must-have if you want to capture unforgettable nights clearly.

Lucky virtual ravers will also get a chance to win 5 premium party kits from vivo, to be given away by Kat DJ during her live set.

With its high quality Quad Camera setup consisting of 48MP main, 8MP wide, 2MP Bokeh, and 2MP Macro lenses, and a 32MP selfie camera, all bundled with a super night mode that allows users to capture stunning images in low-light, the vivo V19 Neo is the perfect phone for millennials who explore their late night passions.

The midrange smartphone also has a dual-engine fast-charging 4500mAh battery which is more than enough for all-nighters.

Empower your nights in the safety of your homes with the vivo V19 Neo, available in Crystal White and Admiral Blue colorways for only P17,999 at authorized vivo stores nationwide.

To know more about the vivo V19 Neo and the upcoming online party, visit the vivo Facebook page at facebook.com/vivo.philippines.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Amway Philippines adapts amid COVID-19 pandemic with business agility and portfolio relevance

Team Orange 0 comments
Amway Philippines, local unit of the global direct selling giant, highlights the relevance of its product portfolio as well as its ability to swiftly adapt to rapid environmental changes as…

What a ‘NO VOTE’ on ABS-CBN’s franchise means to Filipinos

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Members of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises are expected to cast their vote on ABS-CBN’s fate this Friday (July 10) and it is not just the network who is…

Flagship realme X3 SuperZoom officially launched; Offers superb camera capability, performance and display for Php24,990

Team Orange 1 comments Events
After a year and a half of bringing the best value in the entry level and midrange smartphone segments, realme Philippines is finally launching its first flagship smartphone in the…

UNIQLO Sets to Open its Online Store with an Online Event on July 16

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, announces today that its online store will officially launch on July 16, 2020. The online store will be available both in the UNIQLO website and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone