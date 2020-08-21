vivo to redefine clarity, stability with X50 Series & TWS launch this Saturday

Clarity and stability are about to tack on a whole new meaning as vivo unveils the vivo X50, X50 Pro, and TWS earphones live this Saturday, August 22, at 6PM via the vivo Philippines Facebook page.

The “Masters of Craft” digital event, hosted by viral voiceover artist Inka Magnaye, will feature the leading global technology company’s newest lineup and their innovative features that are sure to help millennials master their respective crafts. These exciting features will be highlighted further through reviews conducted by celebrated leading man Khalil Ramos, young globe-trotter and travel agency CEO Angely Dub, and renowned photographers Hannah Morales and Xander Angeles—masters in their respective fields—during the event.

1 lucky viewer will also get the chance to win an X50 by simply reacting to and sharing the livestream and by answering pop-up questions that will appear during the event.

With the vivo X50 and X50 Pro’s state-of-the art camera, plus the TWS earphones’ advanced audio technology, vivo will redefine the millennial’s smartphone photography and auditory experience.