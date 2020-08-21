vivo to redefine clarity, stability with X50 Series & TWS launch this Saturday

0 comment

Clarity and stability are about to tack on a whole new meaning as vivo unveils the vivo X50, X50 Pro, and TWS earphones live this Saturday, August 22, at 6PM via the vivo Philippines Facebook page.

The “Masters of Craft” digital event, hosted by viral voiceover artist Inka Magnaye, will feature the leading global technology company’s newest lineup and their innovative features that are sure to help millennials master their respective crafts. These exciting features will be highlighted further through reviews conducted by celebrated leading man Khalil Ramos, young globe-trotter and travel agency CEO Angely Dub, and renowned photographers Hannah Morales and Xander Angeles—masters in their respective fields—during the event.

1 lucky viewer will also get the chance to win an X50 by simply reacting to and sharing the livestream and by answering pop-up questions that will appear during the event.

With the vivo X50 and X50 Pro’s state-of-the art camera, plus the TWS earphones’ advanced audio technology, vivo will redefine the millennial’s smartphone photography and auditory experience.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Gatorade powers Philippine basketball action in first-ever NBA Republika Playoffs Party

Team Orange 0 comments
As the high-octane basketball action of the NBA goes underway in the commencement of the highly-awaited 2020 Playoffs, Filipino fans got a taste of what they’d been missing out on…

12 ways to get your Netflix movie-ready

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
There’s no better time to be a fan of action movies. With Project Power launched last August 14, it’s going to be Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and a whole lot…

Culinary rock star chef Rolando Laudico brings his kitchen online

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
The past few months of staying indoors has significantly changed our habits, routines, and even plans and outlook. To break the monotony of being holed up at home, many are…

Following the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal, PUBLIC SERVICE TAKES ANOTHER HIT WITH CLOSURE OF ABS-CBN TULONG CENTER

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Another sad news reached Filipinos recently after the ABS-CBN Tulong Center announced its closure this month after providing free legal and medical assistance to thousands of Filipinos for many years.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone