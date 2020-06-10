vivo V19 Neo all-digital launch highlights features, global endorsers that ‘ignite the night’

vivo is excited to officially unveil its V19 Neo to the Philippine market, not only to let smartphone enthusiasts experience its reported 5-camera design, with features that supposedly enable users to ‘ignite the night’, but also to welcome the brand’s newest global endorsers.

The leading global technology company will introduce the V19 Neo via the brand’s first-ever, all-digital local launch livestreamed on June 13, 5:30PM on its Facebook page.

Aside from its 48MP AI quad camera and 32MP front camera, the latest flagship smartphone in the V series lets users celebrate their nighttime passions with its super night selfie and super night photography features.

The online event will also set the stage for the not-to-be-missed introduction of vivo’s latest brand ambassadors—a globally-successful Indie pop band whose attitude truly personify the ‘ignite the night’ attribute of V19 Neo.

The V19 Neo also offers a new viewing experience courtesy of a Super AMOLED Ultra O Screen which also houses the in-display front camera and fingerprint scanning technology. It also has an 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 AIE processor powered by a dual-engine fast charging 4500mAh battery.

vivo is also expected to fire up nighttime passions among the audience as it gives away three (3) V19 handsets to lucky viewers who will join an online contest. The audience can also take part in a digital live polling that will show what they like most about the event and the V19 Neo.

During the event, tech gurus and bloggers will also weigh in on discussions about the technical functions and lifestyle-driven features of the V19 Neo which comes in a glossy finished body in Admiral Blue and Crystal White colorways.

So, don’t forget to tune in to vivo’s FB page on June 13, at 5:30PM, for one of the industry’s most exciting product launches.