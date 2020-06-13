vivo V19, designed to complement the lifestyles of young and fashion-savvy consumers

vivo has finally revealed the new V19 in the Philippines. Featuring a dual front 32MP + 8MP super wide-angle camera, and super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen design, V19 brings together extraordinary selfie capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and elegant fashion to deliver a truly innovative mobile experience for consumers.

“vivo is committed to innovating with the consumer in mind, and V19 reflects our deep understanding of their needs. With industry-leading selfie technology, beautiful design, and strong performance, V19 is perfect for people who care about camera and entertainment features,” said Charisma Buan, vivo PR team lead. “V19 is a trendsetting smartphone that complements the lifestyles of selfie-loving Filipinos and make it possible for them to pursue night-time photography passions.”

Cutting-Edge Camera Technology Enables Beautiful Selfies

V19’s dual front camera with a 32MP main camera and an 8MP super wide-angle camera helps users capture their best selfie no matter the time or place. The front camera supports a wide-angle selfie of up to 105 degrees, with a built-in AI algorithm that can independently correct wide-angle distortion between foreground and background for authentic and dazzling shots. The front camera is also equipped with Ultra Stable Selfie Video, bringing a new level of stability to wide-angle selfie videos.

V19 has a powerful AI Quad Camera at the rear, with a 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP bokeh camera. Along with Ultra Stable Video, V19 is packed with AI image and video features, including AI Video Filters, AI Video Editor, and AI Image Matting for professional yet easy editing.

Both the front and rear cameras are equipped with special modes to capture stunning photos at night. The front camera’s Super Night Selfie mode—with Layer-Based Beautification, Spatial Merging Denoising, and Multiple Exposure—allows users to take clear and beautiful selfies set against the backdrop of a nighttime city skyline or the countryside’s starry sky. With the rear camera’s Super Night Portrait mode—with Multi-Frame Screening, Temporal Alignment, and Spatial Merging Denoising—users can capture high-resolution photos of all of life’s wonders, even at night.

Innovative Display and Design for a Distinctive Style

V19 features a sleek 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen, built from superior E3 OLED, and supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which makes vibrant colors come to life. The display’s brightness auto-adjusts to suit ambient light levels and filters 42 percent more blue light than E2 OLED, creating a healthier user experience.

V19 is crafted for both comfort and style, reinforcing vivo’s commitment to user-centric design. With ergonomically designed 3D curves, V19 fits users’ palms to perfection, while the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 offers elegance and sophistication.

Strong Performance Empowers All-Day Usage for Fast-Moving Consumers

In addition to industry-leading selfie capabilities and sleek design, V19 has elite performance and high battery efficiency. A super capacity 4500mAh battery provides long-lasting durability, while 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology enables a 0 to 54 percent charge in just 30 minutes, offering convenience for fast-moving consumers.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, V19 has a fast interface and top computing performance. To support the high energy consumption of its AI-powered camera capabilities, V19 is built with copper tube liquid cooling, which guarantees longer CPU life, more reliable phone performance, and smooth multitasking. V19 is equipped with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, letting users store everything they need for work, rest, and play.

V19 also delivers an advanced gaming experience, featuring Multi-Turbo 3.0 for optimizing touch control and FPS stability, as well as an Ultra Game Mode with functions like Fast Screen Capture, Screen Recording, and Game Vibration.

The smartphone comes in two trendsetting color options – Sleek Silver & Gleam Black.