vivo V20 SE gets P2000 discount with vivo holiday deals

Been wanting to #BeTheFocus with the vivo V20 SE since its recent release? Well you’re in for an early Christmas treat as the ultra-thin and stylish smartphone will get a P2000 discount this December as part of vivo’s holiday deals.

From December 1 and until supplies last, the vivo V20 SE will be available at P2000 less via Shopee, Lazada, and all vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide.

Launched last November along with the vivo V20 and V20 Pro, the vivo V20 SE boasts of an ultra-thin 7.83mm 3D body that’s perfectly designed to fit snuggly in one’s hand and comes in stunning color options – a sleek Gravity Black and a refreshing Oxygen Blue – which will complement any and every outfit well.

Besides its chic design, the vivo V20 SE also sports a 32MP front camera that can capture clear, detailed, and vibrant selfies which will definitely shine online.

Moreover, the stylish smartphone also supports day-long streaming and gaming thanks to its powerful 4100mAh battery and can also recharge from 0% to 62% in just 30 minutes thanks to its 33W flash chare technology.

#BeTheFocus today with the vivo V20 SE, now available at P2000 less through Shopee, Lazada, and all vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide.

