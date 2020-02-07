Vivo Valentine’s promo gives away hotel staycation prizes

Vivo Philippines is giving away some of the best Valentine’s gifts to make V-day celebrations even more memorable and romantic for loving couples.

With the Love Connects promo, those who buy participating Vivo smartphone models for themselves or their loved ones, can get the chance to win exciting prizes, including hotel staycations, cuddle bears, bouquet of flowers, movie tickets, and Vivo tumblers.

From February 8 to 22, 2020, (Feb 14-22 for Mindanao region) every purchase of Vivo Y15 (P7,999 SRP), Y17 (P9,999 SRP), Y19 (P10,999 SRP), S1 (P12,999 SRP), S1 Pro (P15,999 SRP), and V17 Pro (P21,999 SRP) at any Vivo store nationwide, will get a scratch card that will reveal either a major, minor, or consolation prize.

Ten (10) lucky customers can win an overnight stay for two (2) in selected 4-star hotels, while 30 Vivo buyers can get their hands on cuddle bears.

100 winners will receive a bouquet of flowers while 200 winners will get a pair of SM movie tickets. The Love Connects promo will also give away hundreds of Vivo tumblers which may be claimed on the day of purchase in any Vivo store.

Vivo will also give away 15 pairs of SM movie tickets and three Vivo S1 Pro smartphones to lucky participants in the Love Connects online promo who will greet their loved ones this Valentine’s season.

Those who want to join can simply share the Love Connects promo poster on their Facebook timeline with the official hashtag, #VivoLoveConnects, together with heartwarming messages addressed to their loved ones, families and friends. Winners will be announced on February 13,18, and 24, 2020.

Major and minor prizes will be delivered to the winners’ addresses. See posters and print ads for more details. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB- 01310 series of 2020.