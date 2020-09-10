Vote for Your Favorite Fan Art & Cosplay Finalists and Watch “DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse” on September 13

You submitted your EPIC fan art and cosplay, and DC FanDome selected 54 finalists from around the world, including the Philippines!

Vote for your favorites on September 13 (Manila Time) for 24 hours only at Schedule.DCFanDome.com/vote.

The Talenthouse Finalist Voting Site (Schedule.DCFanDome.com/Vote) will feature the 27 Fan Art Finalists and 27 Cosplay & Fandom Finalists from the Talenthouse Contests.

Fans will be able to cast their vote to help select the contest winners. Each person is required to register/create a DC FanDome account and can vote once in each category. Votes will lock in at the end of the event and the Selected Winners will be announced post-event on Monday, September 21.

A separate Fan Gallery Site (FanGallery.DCFanDome.com) will display over 13,000 pieces of fan-submitted art, cosplay and fandom.  Users will be able to toggle between different character/themed galleries and share individual pieces of art directly to their social pages.

