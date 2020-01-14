WarnerMedia and TotallyAwesome team up in the Philippines

TotallyAwesome has announced a collaboration with WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in the Philippines. This agreement gives advertisers, for the very first time, access to both companies’ advertising platforms through a unified kids-safe advertising proposition.

TotallyAwesome provides hundreds of kids’ brands with a safe avenue to interact with their audience. This includes its kids-safe marketplace AwesomeAds, which reaches 170 million kids across Asia Pacific every month.

WarnerMedia’s Boomerang and Cartoon Network are two of the most recognized kids’ entertainment brands in the world. And in the Philippines, WarnerMedia recognises the rising trend of children consuming content online, and is committed to providing kids-safe content through its own platforms, as well as through this collaboration.

TotallyAwesome’s CEO Quan Nguyen said: “Both TotallyAwesome and WarnerMedia in Asia Pacific are committed to making the internet safer for kids. We’re pleased to work together to provide this unique digital advertising solution to advertisers in the Philippines.”

The emergence of stricter global standards and guidelines has made advertisers to completely rethink their digital marketing strategies to use zero-data collection platforms such as AwesomeAds offered by TotallyAwesome. TotallyAwesome´s relationship with WarnerMedia means advertisers in the Philippines can reach kids – in a safe way – on Cartoon Network and Boomerang platforms.

Awantika Sood, WarnerMedia’s Kids and Entertainment ad-sales lead in Southeast Asia, added, “As children consume more and more digital content, the need to present an omni-channel, brand-safe solution to our advertising partners is very important to us. Adding to WarnerMedia’s own capabilities, our collaboration with TotallyAwesome platforms is a strategic move as it provides advertisers in the Philippines a one-stop shop to reach kids in quality and safe environments across linear, digital and social platforms. We look forward to a fantastic collaboration with TotallyAwesome.”

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

