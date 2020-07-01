Watch the official trailer of Cursed, premiering July 17, only on Netflix

CURSED (L to R) DEVON TERRELL as ARTHUR and KATHERINE LANGFORD as NIMUE in episode 105 of CURSED Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

She is our warrior. ⚔️ Get ready to see Katherine Langford slay in Cursed, coming this July 17 👑

Series Launch Date: July 17, 2020

Format: 10 x 1 hour episodes

Created and based on the book by: Tom Wheeler & Frank Miller

Showrunner: Tom Wheeler

Executive Producers: Tom Wheeler, Frank Miller, Leila Gerstein

Co-Executive Producer: Silenn Thomas

Producer: Alex Boden

Cast: Katherine Langford (Nimue), Devon Terrell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), Peter Mullan (Father Carden)

