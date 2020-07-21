5 ways to keep your body and mind healthy in the new normal

Keeping a healthy body and mind is important, most especially with the health crisis the world is facing right now. It is very important for us to keep ourselves safe and healthy even by just staying home.

Here are some tips on how we can keep a healthy body and mind.

1. Meditate. This may seem so hard but having a quiet time to yourself for at least five to ten minutes in the morning improves your self-awareness. This help you reduce stress and increase your focus especially if you are working from home have a lot of distractions around you.

2. Exercise. Staying at home can be stressful as well. Take some time in your new normal schedule to break a sweat and energize yourself, reduce stress and improve your mood.

3. Discover a new skill. Now that we are all in the comforts of our home, we have more time to bring out the creative person that has been hiding in us. You can try to draw, paint, dance a new TikTok challenge or cook new recipes. By doing these creative activities it helps keep your mind healthy, it helps increase your adaptability and mobility.

4. Eat healthy. We cannot afford to be sick these days, so keeping the necessary nutrients in your body is very important and we get that from the food we take. Make sure to always have a balanced meal, drink lots of water, and lessen your sugar intake.

5. Take your vitamins. Aside from getting necessary vitamins and nutrients from our daily food, it helps to take some vitamins to help boost our immune system especially that rainy season has officially come. You can stock up with your daily dose of this immune boosting vitamins without needing to carry cash with you.

You can now purchase your medicines in Watsons, SouthStar Drugstore and Mercury Drugstore by going cashless using GCash’s Scan-To-Pay feature. Just open your GCash app, swipe left and scan the uniqure QR code in the cashier counter, enter the total amount and wait for confirmation through text.

Always remember that it is important that both our mind and body must be in good health condition to keep going on our day to day life, even while staying home.