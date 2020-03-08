Waze adds new phrases with Lazada Ambassador Mimiyuuuh’s voice option

0 comment

It’s yah ghurl, Mimiyuuuh!” responds to fans popular demand by heading back to the recording studio to add exclusive new phrases for her Waze voice option, on the global community-based navigation app.

Easing Filipinos’ stress while travelling on the road, Mimiyuuuh joined Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as an exclusive Waze voice option since last year’s holiday season in December. Her latest phrases include:

​“May crash reported ahead daw po opo! Traffic ang abot natin nito mag vocalizationism ka muna dya-an!” and​“Turn left! Rawr rawr rawr!”, which will definitely inject more fun and laughter entertaining drivers on the road.

Mimiyuuuh said, “Rawrrr! Thank you po talaga sa mga natuwa sa Waze voice ko po. Ito pong latest update sa aking Waze voice ay pinili ko from the suggestions ng aking mga supporters. Sana po mas magustuhan pa ng marami yung update. Super thankful din po ako sa Lazada at Waze for making this possible. Nagenjoy po ako ng sobra mag-record ng voice. Don’t forget to watch my latest vlog tungkol dito po, opo.”

​Waze is dedicated to giving our users the best time on the road. Now we’re able to make their drives even more enjoyable by having Mimiyuuuh continue to guide and entertain them on their way to their destinations. ​” said Sarah Rodriguez, Country Manager of Waze PH.

Available to users in the Philippines until the 31 March 2020, the exclusive Lazada Ambassador’s Waze voice option is a collaboration with Lazada aimed at delivering the best driving and navigation experience for its users.

Neil Trinidad, Lazada Philippines’ Chief Marketing Officer added, “I am so pleased with the successful partnership with Waze. At the same time, it is such a great privilege to have Mimiyuuuh be part of the Lazada family and be in the lives of Filipinos in a positive way as she is a great embodiment of joy.”

Mimiyuuuh’s Waze voice is only accessible to users in the Philippines until the end of March 2020.

To change your Waze voice option, simply go to Settings > Voice Directions > Mimiyuuuh.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Hidilyn Diaz for 8990 Holdings Inc.

Team Orange 0 comments
8990 Holdings Inc., the leading affordable housing developer in the Philippines, awarded SEA Games weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz with a P500,000 check for giving honor and pride to the…

GCash empowers Filipino women to be included in the financial landscape

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
For Filipinos, mothers are considered to be their light of the homes. They provide direction, clarity in difficult situations, and they manage the everyday lives of the Filipino family. Women…

Israeli singer-songwriter VANNA releases debut single ‘High Hopes’ via Umami Records

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
Israeli singer-songwriter VANNA has recently launched her debut single High Hopes via Singapore based indie label Umami Records. Produced by Roy Avital of Tel Aviv based indie-electronic trio Garden City…

There’s still time to get free Sodexo Mobile Passes in Brother’s Shop Some More promo!

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Brother Philippines always offers Filipinos the best printing solutions for both home and office, especially with their most sought-after Refill Tank System series that’s featured in the ongoing Shop Some…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone