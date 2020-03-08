Waze adds new phrases with Lazada Ambassador Mimiyuuuh’s voice option

“It’s yah ghurl, Mimiyuuuh!” responds to fans popular demand by heading back to the recording studio to add exclusive new phrases for her Waze voice option, on the global community-based navigation app.

Easing Filipinos’ stress while travelling on the road, Mimiyuuuh joined Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as an exclusive Waze voice option since last year’s holiday season in December. Her latest phrases include:

​“May crash reported ahead daw po opo! Traffic ang abot natin nito mag vocalizationism ka muna dya-an!” and​“Turn left! Rawr rawr rawr!”, which will definitely inject more fun and laughter entertaining drivers on the road.

Mimiyuuuh said, “Rawrrr! Thank you po talaga sa mga natuwa sa Waze voice ko po. Ito pong latest update sa aking Waze voice ay pinili ko from the suggestions ng aking mga supporters. Sana po mas magustuhan pa ng marami yung update. Super thankful din po ako sa Lazada at Waze for making this possible. Nagenjoy po ako ng sobra mag-record ng voice. Don’t forget to watch my latest vlog tungkol dito po, opo.”

“​Waze is dedicated to giving our users the best time on the road. Now we’re able to make their drives even more enjoyable by having Mimiyuuuh continue to guide and entertain them on their way to their destinations. ​” said Sarah Rodriguez, Country Manager of Waze PH.

Available to users in the Philippines until the 31 March 2020, the exclusive Lazada Ambassador’s Waze voice option is a collaboration with Lazada aimed at delivering the best driving and navigation experience for its users.

Neil Trinidad, Lazada Philippines’ Chief Marketing Officer added, “I am so pleased with the successful partnership with Waze. At the same time, it is such a great privilege to have Mimiyuuuh be part of the Lazada family and be in the lives of Filipinos in a positive way as she is a great embodiment of joy.”

Mimiyuuuh’s Waze voice is only accessible to users in the Philippines until the end of March 2020.

To change your Waze voice option, simply go to Settings > Voice Directions > Mimiyuuuh.