Wedding Bells Ring at the Beginnings Bridal Showcase

Beginnings Bridal Showcase is a bespoke wedding affair that offers Southern couples inspirations for a cosmopolitan and chic wedding in Alabang. Set to happen on the Upper Ground Floor Expansion Hall of Festival Mall Alabang from February 27 to March 01, 2020, brides and grooms-to-be can look forward to a 4-day event full of wedding surprises and exclusive deals from Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila.

Curated for those with a discerning taste, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City will put together an ensemble that celebrates every couple’s love story. From rustic and country themed, to Luxe Classic and Bold, soon-to-wed couples can imagine their big day in the styled wedding reception and ceremony displays during the event.

Crimson Hotel’s Beginnings Bridal Showcase will also be accentuated by beautiful wedding cakes, inspiring bridal displays, and stunning wedding gowns. Classic and contemporary fashion designers from the south — John Guarnes, Sheila Marie del Rosario, Albert Fontanilla, Dan Cadiz, and Edz Diomampo will put their latest bridal collections into the spotlight.

Couples who will book and confirm their wedding at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City during the Beginnings Bridal Showcase will get as much as P50,000 worth of discounts and freebies in value. This includes up to P20,000 cash discount, free use of holding room, Club Room or Suite upgrade, complimentary bottles of wine for the ceremonial toast, 50% discount on corkage fees for up to 10 bottles of wine, use of the gym for 10 sessions for the couple, and a customized Crimson Fil the Bear for the Bride and Groom.

In addition, brides and grooms have a chance to win exciting perks such as honeymoon at Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay or Quest Plus Conference Center Clark, Crimson Posh Membership Card, Overnight stay at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila and a lot more.

The entrance fee to the event is free. Couples may register by sending their full name and contact details to beginnings@crimsonhotel.com. Once registered, all event attendees will have access to the bridal showcase, free makeover, String Trio performances, and Wine Tasting.

Be it intimate or grand, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City offers options to couples that will help them set the stage for the most memorable wedding one could ever set their sights on. To know more about the Beginnings Bridal Showcase, visit the official website at http://www.crimsonhotel.com/manila/ or call 8863 2222.

This event is made possible by Festival Mall, EastWest Bank, Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay, Quest Plus Conference Center Clark, HG Studios, Bernie Pasamba, and the Music Masters, and AWC Philippines.