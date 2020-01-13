Welcome abundance at Midas Hotel this January

Celebrate life and embrace the abundance of goodness it has to offer! Midas Hotel and Casino is offering fantastic room and dining promos to help ring in the Year of the Rat.

Giving is one of the keys to a happier life, so start your year right and stay in our Deluxe Room for only Php 5,999 or our Executive Room for only Php 6,999! Midas Hotel and Casino will donate a percentage of every booking to Silungan ng Pag-asa, a home for cancer-stricken children from the provinces who are currently undergoing treatment in Manila.

Then, have a taste of the good life at the hotel’s annual Chinese New Year celebration! Witness the lion dance at the hotel lobby on January 25, 10am. Next, have a seat at Midas Café and enjoy an amazing lunch or dinner buffet for only Php1,800. Feast on Roasted Duck, Chili Crab, Butterfly Prawns with Peking Sauce, Hong Kong Seafood Noodles, and more of your favorite Chinese fare!

Get a chance to win a lucky prize as we give out one (1) angpao with a corresponding surprise to each of our guests who avail the buffet! For reservations, call (+632) 7902 0100 ext. 8154/8198 or email at restaurants@midashotelandcasino.com.