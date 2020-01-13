Welcome abundance at Midas Hotel this January

0 comment

Celebrate life and embrace the abundance of goodness it has to offer! Midas Hotel and Casino is offering fantastic room and dining promos to help ring in the Year of the Rat.

Giving is one of the keys to a happier life, so start your year right and stay in our Deluxe Room for only Php 5,999 or our Executive Room for only Php 6,999! Midas Hotel and Casino will donate a percentage of every booking to Silungan ng Pag-asa, a home for cancer-stricken children from the provinces who are currently undergoing treatment in Manila.

Then, have a taste of the good life at the hotel’s annual Chinese New Year celebration! Witness the lion dance at the hotel lobby on January 25, 10am. Next, have a seat at Midas Café and enjoy an amazing lunch or dinner buffet for only Php1,800. Feast on Roasted Duck, Chili Crab, Butterfly Prawns with Peking Sauce, Hong Kong Seafood Noodles, and more of your favorite Chinese fare!

Get a chance to win a lucky prize as we give out one (1) angpao with a corresponding surprise to each of our guests who avail the buffet! For reservations, call (+632) 7902 0100 ext. 8154/8198 or email at restaurants@midashotelandcasino.com.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil brings back romance to primetime in “Make It With You”

Team Orange 0 comments
2020 marks the much-awaited return of love team Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil to television as they bring back romance to primetime in their journey to finding love as a…

Manila Water provides assistance to evacuees affected by Taal Volcano eruption

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Manila Water has made available thirty (30) water tankers to provide for the needs of evacuees affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, in various sites in Southern Luzon. Through…

Jodi Sta. Maria, Ian Veneracion and Zanjoe Marudo stars in iWant Original Series’ “My Single Lady”

Team Orange 0 comments Events
iWant features a charming and enlightening take on the life of a single mother with a romantic twist in its modern family comedy series “My Single Lady,” starring Jodi Sta.…

Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights affected by eruption of Taal Volcano

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
On advice from airport authorities in Manila, AirAsia will suspend and cancel domestic and international flights to/from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) due to the eruption of Taal Volcano.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone