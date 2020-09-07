To kick off the Yuletide season, Araneta City offers an early Christmas gift through a one-day FREE DELIVERY promo this September for all online purchases at the City of Firsts!

Shop and buy remotely from anywhere in Metro Manila using the Araneta City Assist service on September 9, 2020 (Wednesday) and enjoy free shipping courtesy of MrSpeedy Delivery Service.

Availing of this promo is very easy:

– Just check out Araneta City Assist on our mobile app or on our website (https://delivery.aranetacity.com/) and view the list of participating stores with delivery service.

– Contact the store to place an order and discuss your preferred mode of payment.

– Mention the promo code ARANETAFREEDELIVERY to avail of the free delivery service.

Check out our website (https://aranetacity.com/news/article/Welcome-the-BER-Months-with-Araneta-City-Assist-s-9-9-FREE-DELIVERY-treat) for the complete promo mechanics, terms, and conditions.

Araneta City Assist is your digital link to any participating City of Firsts store for a hassle-free and safe purchase and delivery of your favorites.

Experience a new level of convenience in shopping with the ARANETA CITY ASSIST now!