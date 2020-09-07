Welcome the BER Months with Araneta City Assist’s 9.9 FREE DELIVERY treat

0 comment

To kick off the Yuletide season, Araneta City offers an early Christmas gift through a one-day FREE DELIVERY promo this September for all online purchases at the City of Firsts!

Shop and buy remotely from anywhere in Metro Manila using the Araneta City Assist service on September 9, 2020 (Wednesday) and enjoy free shipping courtesy of MrSpeedy Delivery Service.

Availing of this promo is very easy:

– Just check out Araneta City Assist on our mobile app or on our website (https://delivery.aranetacity.com/) and view the list of participating stores with delivery service.

– Contact the store to place an order and discuss your preferred mode of payment.

– Mention the promo code ARANETAFREEDELIVERY to avail of the free delivery service.

Check out our website (https://aranetacity.com/news/article/Welcome-the-BER-Months-with-Araneta-City-Assist-s-9-9-FREE-DELIVERY-treat) for the complete promo mechanics, terms, and conditions.

Araneta City Assist is your digital link to any participating City of Firsts store for a hassle-free and safe purchase and delivery of your favorites.

Experience a new level of convenience in shopping with the ARANETA CITY ASSIST now!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

GCash Save Money set sights to improve Filipinos’ lives with more rewarding ways to save

Team Orange 0 comments
GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, has rolled out offerings for GCash Save Money which seek to provide Filipinos with more rewarding ways to save…

Rotary Club of Makati West to hold Alay Sining Art Auction 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Arts & Cratfs
The Rotary Club of Makati West (RCMW) will hold a virtual Alay Sining Art Auction from September 14 to 18, 2020. To be auctioned are paintings and sculptures donated by…

Manila’s newest Premium Gourmet Pizza at Sheraton Manila Bay

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Sheraton Manila now serving premium gourmet pizzas for takeaways. Fresh tomatoes, specialty hand-knead doughs made of a unique blend of flour, yeasts, sugar, and oil giving a refined taste that…

New Mia Maison Home Fragrance products are pushing the boundaries of what local Home Fragrance and Home Air Care can do

Team Orange 0 comments Health
With restricted movements, pocket lockdowns, and the mandate of social distancing, the ongoing pandemic is a major shake-up to our daily life. It’s not just affecting us physically though, it…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone