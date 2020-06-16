GAMEBOYS started a new trend of Filipino “BL” series with global following

At the height of the pandemic, while everyone was in quarantine, the think tank of The IdeaFirst Company challenged themselves to create a series that can be shot remotely with everyone just in their respective homes. The result of this is a YouTube series called GAMEBOYS, and without any fanfare or big promotions, it already hit over a million combined views after just 2 episodes – with fans not just in the Philippines but also in the USA, Europe and Latin America – and has started a new trend of Filipino “BL” (or “Boys Love”) series that has a global following.
“GAMEBOYS is ultimately about love overcoming all boundaries – even physical ones set by our new reality,” says Executive Producer Jun Robles Lana. “It is about two people who find each other at a time when they can only connect with one another virtually. I think that is what makes it so resonant with audiences around the world. We want to believe that you can still find love and companionship even in the middle of a pandemic.”
Episodes of GAMEBOYS can be found on the YouTube channel of The IdeaFirst Company, the production company behind award-winning blockbusters movies such as “Die Beautiful” and “The Panti Sisters.” Written by Ash Malanum and co-starring Adrianna So, new episodes are uploaded every week.