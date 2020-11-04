Why Mang Inasal’s family-sized meals should be your next food craving

Enjoy mouth-watering comfort food goodness. Mang Inasal’s family-sized meals are perfect for that sumptuous yet laid back meal with the family. Choose from the bestseller Chicken Inasal, Pork Barbeque, Pork Sisig, Bangus Sisig, and Palabok, good for 4 to 5 people.

The extended lockdown has found many of us at home and unable to visit our go-to dining haunts to satisfy our food cravings—be it in malls, hip restaurant strips or that cozy hole-in-the-wall favorite find. Some of these establishments have turned to take-out and delivery; while gourmet food, straight out of home kitchens, offering different types of cuisines, have also made their way in many online foodie groups.

Though families may have tried many of them, there is still a constant need to give their tastebuds something new and delectable. Getting out of the monotonous routine of home-cooked meals and partaking of not-the-usual fare, is always eagerly anticipated. And with the mouth-watering comfort food now made available for take-out and delivery from Mang Inasal, having that laidback yet sumptuous meal, can now be had at any time and day of the week.

Reminiscent of many past glorious meals, Mang Inasal’s bestseller Chicken Inasal, Pork Barbeque, Pork Sisig, Bangus Sisig, and Palabok are all sure to be your family’s next irresistible food craving.

Available for takeout and delivery, the family-sized meals of Mang Inasal are good for 4 to 5 people, perfect for that at-home spread. From Mang Inasal’s kitchen straight to your table, the restaurant employs the strictest food preparation safety standards.

There’s the juicy Chicken Inasal, 4 pieces Paa Large (price starts at Php 360), that takes one to Negros where the grilled dish was born. The Pork Barbeque, 10 sticks (price starts at Php329), for those grand Sunday family get-togethers. The Pork Sisig, good for 4-5 people (price starts at Php309), perfectly paired with an ice-cold glass of your favorite drink. So, too, with the Bangus Sisig, good for 4-5 people (price starts at Php349) or, the Palabok, good for 4 people (price starts at Php199), both dishes oozing with flavor. All prices do not include the delivery charges.

So, for your family’s next food craving, try out Mang Inasal’s most loved dishes—available in family size. Ordering online is easy via GrabFood, foodpanda and LALAFOOD or via Mang Inasal’s FB Messenger Chatbot Jose!

