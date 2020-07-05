Wilbert Ross released his soulful new single “Kung Siya Man”

0 comment

“Hashtags” member Wilbert Ross just released his soulful new single “Kung Siya Man,” the sequel to his 2019 massive hit “Maaari Ba,” produced under Star POP.

The song puts an emphasis on granting freedom to someone you truly love no matter how painful it may be, and how loving a person wholeheartedly sometimes means settling for half of what you actually deserve.

Kung Siya Man” continues the forlorn story of Wilbert’s debut single “Maaari Ba,” which looked into the falling out and ensuing collapse of a once loving relationship.

 

The new song was composed and produced by Wilbert, arranged by Huly Ray Asidor, and executive produced by ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan.

Before being launched as one of the members of the new wave of “It’s Showtime’s” boy group “Hashtags” in 2017, Wilbert joined the noontime show’s singing competition, “Tawag ng Tanghalan” and the reality singing contest “Pinoy Boyband Superstar” in 2016. Aside from being a mainstay on “It’s Showtime,” he has starred on other projects as an actor, most prominently in the top-grossing film “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

Listen as Wilbert sings about letting go in the name of love in his newest single “Kung Siya Man,” out now on various digital streaming platforms.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

ABS-CBN workers and supporters hold a 3-day vigil as House franchise vote looms

Team Orange 0 comments
ABS-CBN workers and supporters have embarked on a three-day vigil at the broadcast network’s compound in Quezon City starting Saturday (July 4), calling on the public to let their voices…

Devon Seron inks contract with ALV Talent Circuit

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) alumna Devon Seron recently signed up with Arnold Vegafria’s ALV Talent Circuit, the same management outfit that handles the careers of some of todays hottest celebrities,…

“Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” serves over 820K families including drivers, PWDs, and IPs

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
ABS-CBN Foundation’s (AFI) “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: Isang Daan. Isang Pamilya.” campaign continues to provide relief to Filipinos in need during this community quarantine including members of the transport sector, persons…

Metrobank-supported Molecular Laboratory for COVID-19 testing inaugurated: Latest in the country

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
On June 27, the country inaugurated its largest molecular laboratory capable of detecting COVID-19 and other contagious diseases at the former Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Headquarters in Port Area Manila.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone