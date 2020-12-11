Win Hanabishi Appliances in G na G with Sarah G Dance Challenge

Dance your heart out to Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli’s latest music video for Hanabishi Appliances and get the chance to win awesome appliances and souvenir items signed by the Popstar Royalty.

Cherish Ong-Chua, Vice President for Finance and Marketing of Hanabishi Philippines, related how simple it is to join the contest. “All you have to do is post your dance video based on Sarah’s Praktikal na Kapartner MV on any one or all of your social media accounts such as Facebook, IG, or Tiktok accounts and use #GnaGHanabishi. Tag Hanabishi’s official Facebook page when you post,” she said.

The contest is open to individuals, couples, and groups. The video length should be at least 30 seconds, but not more than 60 seconds. Participants may follow the choreography in the video or they can be creative in their execution.

We thought for this holidays we can come up with something fun for our customers and their families. Dancing to Sarah G’s Hanabishi jingle video can lighten up the mood,” Ong-Chua said, adding that, “Activities such as this make us feel connected even if the current health situation encourages us to be physically distant from each other.”

Winning entries will bring home a 3.3 cubic double door refrigerator (1st prize), twin tub washing machine (2nd prize) and air cooler (3rd prize). Five consolation prizes composed of a signed Hanabishi souvenir item by Sarah G.

The dance challenge will run from December 9 to December 28, 2020. Winners will be announced on December 30, 2020.

