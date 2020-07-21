Win P100,000 and free vouchers from AXA Philippines!

AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, is giving its life and general insurance customers a chance to win GrabFood and Lazada vouchers and P100,000 via GCash.

To qualify for the promo, all you have to do is download the Emma by AXA app and register. Then, simply update your contact information through the app.

By downloading the Emma by AXA app on the App or Google Play Store, customers and non-customers alike also gain the added benefit of access to 24/7 emergency services such as ambulance, fire, police, and roadside assistance through the Rescue Line feature. The app also allows customers to monitor their policy online and conveniently access their funds, investments, transaction history, and AXA’s e-servicing features.

Ongoing until August 15, 2020, the offer includes free GrabFood vouchers worth Php200 every week to be raffled off to 300 life insurance customers and general insurance policyholders who update their information.

AXA also has more exciting prizes in store. Every week from August 16, 2020 to September 15, 2020, AXA will be raffling off Lazada vouchers worth Php1,000 to 50 customers weekly.

What’s more, AXA will also reward one life insurance customer and one general insurance customer the grand prize of P100,000 each via Gcash through an e-raffle. This promo is open to all policyholders who successfully complete the requirements from July to December 15, 2020.

Get a chance to win these amazing prizes by simply updating your contact information via the Emma by AXA app.