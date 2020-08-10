Make the Signature Choice with Son Ye-jin

Smart Signature is giving K-drama fans a simple way to get closer to Korean superstar and Smart endorser Son Ye-jin, and relive one of the most romantic moments in the hit series ‘Crash Landing On You.’

With its new promo, customers who sign up for a new Smart Signature Plan shall get an exclusive limited-edition scented candle handpicked by Son Ye-jin, and a chance to win a shopping spree worth up to P100,000 in cash credits via Paymaya.

To join the promo, customers only need to sign up for a new Smart Signature Plan at the nearest Smart Store or via the Smart Online Store at store.smart.com.ph from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, 2020.

Customers can get any of the following data-packed Smart Signature SIM-Only Plan or Smart Signature Device Plan: Plan S at P999 per month; Plan M at 1499 per month; Plan L at 1999 per month; and Plan XL at 2999 per month.

Aside from getting an exclusive limited-edition scented candle, new Smart Signature subscribers shall also get a corresponding number of entries to a special raffle, where 25 lucky subscribers shall win P20,000 each and one lucky customer shall take the grand prize of P100,000 in cash credits via PayMaya for their shopping spree.

For the complete promo mechanics, visit smart.com.ph/postpaid/signaturechoice.

Make your mark with Smart Signature

Smart Signature recently unveiled Son Ye Jin as its new endorser, embodying its commitment to simplifying the postpaid experience so customers can make their mark in their career or passion.

Smart Signature simplifies the postpaid experience by prioritizing customers so they can experience the latest technology and mobile innovations; giving them worry-free connections through data-packed plans; and providing them an elevated lifestyle through exclusive perks and rewards.

Smart Signature is powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network, as recognized by third-party analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal. Smart Signature customers are also among the first to experience superfast Smart 5G commercial service in key areas in Metro Manila.