Make the Signature Choice with Son Ye-jin

0 comment

Smart Signature is giving K-drama fans a simple way to get closer to Korean superstar and Smart endorser Son Ye-jin, and relive one of the most romantic moments in the hit series ‘Crash Landing On You.’

With its new promo, customers who sign up for a new Smart Signature Plan shall get an exclusive limited-edition scented candle handpicked by Son Ye-jin, and a chance to win a shopping spree worth up to P100,000 in cash credits via Paymaya.

To join the promo, customers only need to sign up for a new Smart Signature Plan at the nearest Smart Store or via the Smart Online Store at store.smart.com.ph from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, 2020.

Customers can get any of the following data-packed Smart Signature SIM-Only Plan or Smart Signature Device Plan: Plan S at P999 per month; Plan M at 1499 per month; Plan L at 1999 per month; and Plan XL at 2999 per month.

Aside from getting an exclusive limited-edition scented candle, new Smart Signature subscribers shall also get a corresponding number of entries to a special raffle, where 25 lucky subscribers shall win P20,000 each and one lucky customer shall take the grand prize of P100,000 in cash credits via PayMaya for their shopping spree.

For the complete promo mechanics, visit smart.com.ph/postpaid/signaturechoice.

Make your mark with Smart Signature

Smart Signature recently unveiled Son Ye Jin as its new endorser, embodying its commitment to simplifying the postpaid experience so customers can make their mark in their career or passion.

Smart Signature simplifies the postpaid experience by prioritizing customers so they can experience the latest technology and mobile innovations; giving them worry-free connections through data-packed plans; and providing them an elevated lifestyle through exclusive perks and rewards.

Smart Signature is powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network, as recognized by third-party analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal. Smart Signature customers are also among the first to experience superfast Smart 5G commercial service in key areas in Metro Manila.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

BDO Life | Transforming What Ifs from Challenges to Opportunities

Team Orange 0 comments
Life is full of “what if” moments—crossroads and decisions that help us fulfill our dreams and realize what we set out to achieve. Each “what if” moment presents us with…

Create a learning space for your kids at home with Landers Superstore

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Due to the pandemic, distance learning is considered as the new norm. Make home learning fun and enjoyable for your kids by creating a fully functional learning space for them.…

Pre-order now for the AOC Gaming G2 Series Monitors

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
This year, AOC released the G2 line of AOC Gaming Monitors. G2’s unique features make them highly-preferred by the world’s top gamers. Gamers’ overwhelming response led to a global shortage…

Modern Shanghai’s Wok Bowls: Taste and price that wok for you

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
If youre looking for affordable dishes with comforting flavors that smack of home, Modern Shanghai’s Wok Bowls will do the trick. Choose from this selection of rice bowls that wok…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone