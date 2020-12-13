Win P100K worth of credits from AXA Philippines!

0 comment

With Christmas  just around the corner, AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, presents  an exciting holiday surprise for all of its life and general insurance customers – a chance to win P100K worth of GCash credits!

Now is your last chance to avail of this exciting opportunity! If you’re an AXA Philippines customer, all you have to do is update your contact information through the Emma by AXA app by December 15, 2020. Simply download the Emma by AXA app on the Google Play or App Store, register, update your information, and you’re all set!

Once you have updated your information, you will automatically have an entry to AXA Philippines’ e-raffle where one life insurance customer and one general insurance customer will win the grand prize of P100,000 worth of GCash credits.

By downloading the Emma by AXA app, customers and non-customers alike also gain the added benefit of free access to 24/7 emergency services such as ambulance, fire, police, and roadside assistance through the Rescue Line feature – a must-have amid typhoon season and the ongoing pandemic.

The app also allows customers to monitor their policy online and conveniently access their funds, investments, transaction history, and AXA’s e-servicing features

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Give your family the added protection with Rani-C

Team Orange 0 comments
Since January this year, the Department of Health (DOH) continuously appealed to the public to frequently wash hands, observe proper hygiene, hydrate, eat nutritious food, and wear protective gears like…

Power Mac Center, Gretchen Ho ‘Pay It Forward’ with 139 free bicycles

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
The Filipino bayanihan spirit came alive at the Eastwood Mall Open Park as premier Apple partner Power Mac Center and TV personality Gretchen Ho’s Woman In Action initiative gave away…

More LGUs are now using MYQR “Scan & GO” contact tracing app by MYEG Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Events
For the past few months, the government has been dealing with challenges in implementing an efficient way to do contact tracing for citizens who have been in close contact with…

Celebrate joie de vivre at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila slowly reopens its doors this Yuletide season in celebration of joie de vivre (joy of living). Amidst unprecedented global lockdowns and period of uncertainty, the spirit…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone