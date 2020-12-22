With GOMO, #WeDontStop the Holidays this December

This holiday season GOMO ensures that #WeDontStop the holidays with unique and innovative free-to-enjoy ways to celebrate the season.

“The holidays this year look very different from what we’re all used to,” said Eric Tanbauco, Head of GOMO. “We understand that a lot of people will be missing nights out and Christmas parties. We wanted to give everyone a way to still enjoy celebrating through inventive digital experiences that only GOMO can provide.”

#WeDontStop Nightlife

First on the roster of holiday happenings is the #WeDontStop Nightlife GOMO Virtual Pub Crawl. Partnering with SHOOR, GOMO has created a virtual night out, which invites participants to have a drink and play some interactive games at some of their favorite pubs and restaurants in the city.

Poblacion serves as the backdrop for this virtual night out. Hosted by Lexi Mendiola, the pub crawl lets users bar hop their way through Poblacion favorites Agimat, Kampai, Filling Station, A’toda Madre, and Wyp & Unwind. Each venue hosts different guests and games to play like “Never Have I Ever”, “Diner Dash”, and “Invent a Cocktail Challenge”.

The best part is that players can dress to the nines and enjoy the experience together with friends through their favorite video conferencing app, just as if they were all together.

Sign up and experience for FREE here.

#WeDontStop Christmas

But that’s not all. GOMO is also launching the #WeDontStop Christmas GOMO Ultimate Christmas Party Guide experience. Through this experience, themed Christmas events are enjoyed Bandersnatch style either alone or with friends and family. Party themes include “Homechella”, “Lounge Party”, and “Geek Night”.

Throughout the experience, a virtual barkada invites participants to enjoy different interactive challenges like “Christmas Charades”, “Guess Who”, “Whistle a Tune”, “Stocking Stuffers”, and more. Participants will also be given tips and tricks on how to host these games on their own and amp up their own virtual Christmas gatherings.

Sign up and experience for FREE here.

Safe Festive Fun

“GOMO is inviting everyone to safely enjoy the holidays and have fun this December through these awesome fun new experiences,” Tanbauco shared. “These events are the part of our exciting ongoing #WeDontStop movement where we encourage everyone to continue enjoying awesome experiences and doing more of what they love despite the current situation.”

GOMO is the new game-changing telco brand launched this year that offers a digital-only experience via its all-in-one mobile app. Customers can discover new ways to access the internet and have enough data to enjoy GOMO events and experiences free for all to play.

At a special introductory price of P199, GOMO customers will get the 5G-ready GOMO sim and 25GB of No Expiry data with free delivery.