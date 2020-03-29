Work from Home: How to attract talents with home-based jobs

Filipinos’ work environment is no longer limited by their office location or 8-hour work window. With the changes brought by technological advancement, job seekers have more options to earn and started considering work from home opportunities. It keeps them away from congested roads during rush hours and allows them to work productively at home even in the midst of untoward situations.

Education is the most in-demand home-based job specialization with overall average salary of Php37,000 per month followed by Customer Service at Php42,000 average monthly salary and IT/Computer – Software at Php73,000 average monthly salary based on online job portal JobStreet.com database of top home-based job from 2019 to 2020.

Hiring home-based employees is a practical resource if a company is seeking cost-cutting methods. It can also help growing companies, especially startups, with no set revenue yet or those that need manpower but have yet to acquire a physical workplace. Its flexibility is also an advantage, allowing employees to have work-life balance while helping their companies achieve its business goals.

Attracting full-time home-based workers

JobStreet Philippines commissioned the world’s leading research agency KANTAR to conduct the survey “Laws of Attraction” which had more than 18,000 Filipino respondents from top 25 industries across the country. This survey revealed that salary or compensation, career development, and work-life balance are the top three drivers of attraction among Filipinos who prefer work from home opportunities.

Majority of home-based opportunities are full-time with 77.3% share according to JobStreet.com’s database of homebased jobs in 2019 to 2020. Attracting full-time home-based job seekers is similar to pulling office-based full-time workers. They prefer work from home jobs that provide mandatory government benefits (95.5%), double pay during holidays (93.9%), and high base salary (85.8%).

Aside from promotion opportunities (78.2%) and clear growth plans (70%), hirers can entice home-based candidates by offering skills development or coaching (57.3%) and mentoring programs (51.5%).

Although they are employees working at the comfort of their home, they still expect companies to compensate them for overtime work (82.6%), switch off from work on public holidays (71.4%) especially if they cater only to the local market, and provide cash equivalent to unused annual leaves (67.4%).

Pulling the part-timers

Home-based part-timers are also considering salary or compensation, career development, and work-life balance when applying for a job.

More than getting offers with high base salary, LOA showed that part-time home-based job candidates look for employers that give mandatory government benefits (91.2%), health insurance for their family (88.9%), and double pay during holidays (87.1%).

Promotion (72.9%) and clear growth plans (63.4%) are common demands for all types of employees, but it’s noticeable that even work from home workers want skill development, coaching (57.6%) and other self-development programs (56.5%).

They also demand for overtime pay (81.7%), compulsory no work during holidays (69.2%), and flexible working hours (46.5%).

Just like any other employees, home-based workers should also be given the equal importance. And for employers to be able to pull out the best candidates, they should also bring their a-game to the table and strategize their recruitment processes according to the demands of their target job seekers.