World Vision Ambassadors Come in Full Force for the “One Voice for Children” Virtual Concert

World Vision’s Ambassadors and Advocates have gathered for one night to support the groundbreaking “One Voice for Children” virtual concert.

With over 23,000 views and more than 2,500 engagements, the “One Voice for Children” fundraising concert raised a total of Php 350,000.00 donation in a span of two hours.

The all-star concert line-up was led by World Vision Ambassadors Ogie Alcasid, Christian Bautista, Iñigo Pascual, Quest, Perkins Twins, and JJ Dolor as performers. Regine Velasquez-Alcasid also had a special participation as a surprise guest performer. Hosted by Joyce Pring, the event was filled with messages of hope from World Vision Ambassadors and Advocates such as Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Tippy Dos Santos, Bianca Umali, Marc Nelson, Enzo Pineda, Gelli Victor, and Janina Vela.

World Vision’s “One Voice for Children”, is an inspirational concert that aims to support the child-focused organization’s most vulnerable children and their families and communities.

Producing/Directing in the new normal is very challenging. Lots of trial and error and it really takes us out of our comfort zone. But knowing that this was for a great cause and that so many artists were willing to get involved made it very fulfilling. I hope this will not be the last,” said World Vision Ambassador Paolo Valenciano who also directed the fundraising concert.

The proceeds from the “One Voice for Children” Virtual Concert will go to one of World Vision’s education projects that aims to assist the children during this COVID-19 pandemic through the the annual distribution of school kits.

Amidst the pandemic, we are able to sing and enjoy each other’s company, even virtually. We are deeply grateful to all who supported this loud call to help the most vulnerable children. Let’s continue praying for our nation and the whole world,” said Mr. Rommel Fuerte, National Director for World Vision.

You can still donate and learn more about the initiatives of World Vision by visiting www.worldvision.org.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

