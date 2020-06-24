World Vision keeps children’s dreams alive thru Give Hope campaign

Since the start of this year, the Philippines has been facing one great hurdle after another. Despite the gravity, Filipinos have been known to deal with problems head on.

It has been three months since the government has declared community quarantine in most cities and provinces in the Philippines. As the country continues to fight its battle against COVID-19, issues increase as more sectors of society become affected by this health crisis. One of the most pressing issues now is how to continue the learning and development of the children and youth at a time of a pandemic.

Inspiring children throughout the years

World Vision, an international Christian child-focused non-profit organization, is a firm advocate of every child’s right to education. Every year, the organization holds it’s Back to School campaign that aims to provide school kits for the most vulnerable children.

Amongst those whose lives have been changed by this initiative were the children in North Cotabato, who were forced to stay at an evacuation center due to an earthquake, and 9-year old Shane, one of the thousands of children supported by World Vision.

“This is a good relief for them,” shared a teacher who is assigned in the temporary school in North Cotabato. “It is not easy for these children to cope with their new environment but assistance like this somehow gives them hope knowing that they are not alone in this difficult journey”.

“I love going to school because I get to learn and be with my friends. I want to become a teacher someday so I can earn and buy a house for my family,” Shane said. “I was happy to receive a bag and several school supplies”.

“I’ve seen how the provision of school supplies has helped motivate the children in their studies and how this has helped encourage parents to send their children to school,” shared Gina, a community leader who volunteered in the school kit distribution facilitated by World Vision in Shane’s barangay.

Letting dreams live on this school season

Even with the postponement of face-to-face learning this school year as announced by the Department of Education, World Vision is still committed to ensuring the uninterrupted learning of the children in its partner communities by continuing its annual school kits distribution thru the Give Hope Campaign.

“What a joy it is for a child to receive school supplies in time for the opening of classes. Join us in this mission and together, let us give hope,” said World Vision National Director Rommel Fuerte.

For every donation of P1,000, two kids will benefit by receiving learner’s kits that each contain a set of notebooks, writing pads, crayons, pencils, and a bag. Through the help of generous partners, World Vision hopes to reach thousands of children in their partner communities this year

To support and donate to Give Hope, please visit https://www.worldvision.org.ph/donate/school-kits/