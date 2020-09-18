XTREME: A One-Stop Shop Appliances for Filipinos

“XTREME Appliances is for the Filipino people. Our objective is to have a one-stop shop where all consumer and corporate appliance needs can be met. The product line-up of XTREME is based on what people need.” quoted by Mr. Richard Lim, President and CEO of Suntouch Technology Corporation (XTREME Appliances).

He values the hard work and resilience of the Filipinos. He wants to provide good quality products and services to the Filipino people without hurting their pockets because for him they deserve better. XTREME Appliances has started from a common Filipino trait of being frugal and spending on “sulit” products. He observed and learned that consumers patronage brands that will return their money’s worth or even more.

XTREME Appliances has started its operations in 2016 that sells audio and video devices then in 2018, Mr. Lim wanted XTREME to be a household name and invested in further research and development to attain a one-stop shop for appliances. He organized and classified the products per category. The XTREME Audio and Video line involves Smart TVs, LED TVs, Speakers, and Amplifiers. All types of Air Conditioner, Refrigerator, Freezer, Washer and Dryer will be under XTREME Cool. Lastly, XTREME Home for essentials such as Gas Range, Water Dispenser, Microwave Oven, Induction Cooker, Multi-Cooker, Electric Kettle, Blender, and Electric Fan.

XTREME Appliances plans to open 20 concept stores adding to its existing 5 showrooms across the Philippines by this year-end. The brand targets to increase its branches to 50 or 60 by Q1 of 2021. Your One-Stop Shop Appliances will assure its accessibility to more Filipino customers from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the coming months.

The pandemic has affected a lot of people and XTREME is all about giving solutions and convenience. The brand has introduced a new line of appliances that promote productivity and efficiency at home. In addition to the top performing items, XTREME small appliances were launched to help consumers on their new normal chores and lifestyle. It includes Multi-cookers, Blenders, Induction Cooker, and Electric Kettles. There were also product updates and technology improvements like Full Touch Microwave Oven, Frontload Combo Washer and Dryer, and “The Silencer” Electric Fan. The Q4 will be more exciting as XTREME adds fresh and useful products to its growing portfolio. Android TV, Tower Fan, Baking Oven, Rangehood, Dishwasher, Air Fryer, Pressure Cooker, and Air Cooler will be introduced.

The series of quarantines are tough to many businesses, but XTREME and its employees continue to provide essential products for Filipinos. With extra care and precautions, all the employees are getting regular supply of face masks. Each workstation has alcohol and staff are getting checked daily in an Intelligent Temperature Measurement and Disinfection mobile booth. A shuttle service and accommodation are being provided for employees who live far from the office during the MECQ period. The company also offered all XTREME Appliances sales agents with motorcycles on a flexible payment term with no interest. Its purpose is to provide convenience on scheduled client visits and other operational duties – saving them from the limited and stressful means of transportation. XTREME is also creating more employment for applicants who lost their jobs and for fresh graduates.

This current situation is letting us be more productive at home and XTREME Appliances will continue to market products with innovation, functionality, and valuable worth.