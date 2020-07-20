XTREME Frontload Combo Washer and Dryer: The ultimate machine to ease and upgrade your laundry

The rainy season in the country has already started. Some cities have lifted their quarantine and initiated new ways of living. Those situations made consumers prioritize their health and efficiency. XTREME Appliances is continuously innovating caliber products to attain the needs of people. The brand wants to provide durable home devices with multi functions and practical features like the new XTREME Frontload Combo Washer and Dryer.

Rainy day washing will not be a problem anymore

The new laundry device of XTREME features a washer with a dryer. With a maximum capacity of 10kg for washing and 7kg for drying, the machine will allow you to clean and drain more clothes at the same time. It also has an Inverter Brushless DC Motor that lets you save up to 70% of energy.

A washer and dryer that can do it all

This combo washer and dryer has a built-in 14 programs to suit your different laundry requirements. It features My Cycle or the memory of frequently used programs, Cotton, Synthetic, Mix, Bed Linen, Baby Care, Color Care, Drum Clean, Spin Only, Rinse & Spin, Wool, Delicate, Quick Wash, and Cotton ECO. There are helpful washing modes too in operating the machine. One option is called Soil Level or the cleaning time depends on the dirty level of clothes. Pre Wash function provides an extra spin before main wash, mostly applicable for removing dust rises to the surface of fabrics. Extra Rinse function to guarantee removal of detergent and Speed Wash for lesser laundering time

Safe and sound laundry time

XTREME always promotes safety when it comes to its appliances. The Spa Care option is perfect for the new normal. It provides 99.9% of sterilization and deodorization of apparels. There is a Child Lock feature as well to avoid accidents and misuse of kids. A Water Cube Drum is also installed to prevent unwanted stains and foster gentle handling of various kinds of textiles.

These days are challenging times but XTREME will strongly equip the FIlipinos with budget-friendly and high quality home appliances to make chores simpler and beneficial. The new Frontload Combo Washer and Dryer is priced at 44,995 PHP