Promo Alert: Yellow Cab’s Wing It With Darla

In case you missed it, our signature Dear Darla® is back and she’s brought with her FREE WINGS. The original Yellow Cab favorite is making a comeback with a very scrumptious deal!

From November 9 to 15, 2020, get 4pcs. of wings for FREE when you purchase any 9-inch Dear Darla® specialty hand-rolled pizza! Choose between our Original Darla or Roasted Garlic & Ricotta pizzas, and pair it with our juicy, crispy wings in Hot Chix, Sweet Soy, Garlic Parmesan, or Sriracha – everything starting at P420 only.

This limited time offer is available in participating Yellow Cab stores nationwide for dine in, Curbside® pick-up, take-out, and delivery. This is also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.

All Yellow Cab stores comply with proper operating guidelines to ensure you get our signature products as safely as possible. Stay safe!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

