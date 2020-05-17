Yeng Constantino releases “Dasal” radio edit + music video

Yeng Constantino dropped the radio edit of her self-penned song “Dasal,” which aims to bring comfort to listeners through its emphasis on God’s faithful omnipresence especially during dark times.

“Sometimes, we have questions that we can’t seem to find the answers to. But you should always believe that despite feeling like there’s no one you can hold on to, He’s there beside you, hugging you,” Yeng said of the song on Instagram.

The original version of the track is part of Yeng’s album “Synesthesia” produced under Star Music, and can be attributed to the Bible verse Isaiah 41:10 (NIV), which says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Meanwhile, the music video of “Dasal,” which used the original version of the song, has also just been released.

“We’ve shot this a long time ago but the message is even more relevant today. For those who feel down because of our current situation, hugs from me through this song. We can get through this,” the singer-songwriter shared.

Many were quick to comment uplifting messages on the music video uploaded on YouTube, with users affirming the significance of coming out with such a timely music video and song in these days.

Find refuge in God’s faithfulness by listening to the radio edit of Yeng’s “Dasal” in various digital streaming platforms.