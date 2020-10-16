You can now add money to your PayMaya account for free at Ministop stores nationwide

Filipinos can now conveniently add money to their PayMaya accounts at the nearest Ministop store, making going cashless much easier in the New Normal.

Through an expanded partnership between digital financial services leader PayMaya Philippines and the popular convenience store chain, customers can now avail of this Add Money service at more than half of Ministop stores and by end of the year, in all of its over 500 stores nationwide. Every Add Money transaction via Ministop will also be free of charge until December 2020.

With this partnership, Ministop’s extensive list of branches nationwide will be added to PayMaya’s 57,000 Add Money touchpoints–the widest Add Money network in the Philippines. Now, it’s easier for users to ensure that they have enough funds to utilize safe and convenient contactless payment for their transactions, wherever they are in the country.

Aside from being able to fund their PayMaya accounts more conveniently, PayMaya account holders can already pay for their Ministop purchases in a safer contactless way via PayMaya QR.

“With cashless fast becoming the default preference of consumers, we strive to make it more convenient for Filipinos to add money to their PayMaya accounts. Ministop’s popular locations and always-open operations greatly help in our drive towards digital payments adoption. We’re happy to work with Ministop in enabling safer, more convenient, and more rewarding cashless transactions, especially at a time when it is needed the most,” said Shailesh Baidwan, PayMaya President.

“This strategic partnership fortifies Ministop’s strategy to accelerate our financial service offerings that bring convenience and proximity to our customers. Through PayMaya, our customers can now enjoy a safe and convenient cashless payment option via PayMaya QR as well as enjoy the add-money service at many of our 500 stores that is located nearest to them,” said David Goh, Ministop Managing Director.

To add money to a PayMaya account via Ministop, all users have to do is follow these simple steps:

1. Log in to the PayMaya app and tap“Add Money”on the home screen.

2. Select the Ministop logo.

3. Enter the amount to be added (minimum of P100), then tap“Continue.”A barcode will be generated on the screen.

4. Go to the nearest Ministop store and tell the cashier to add money to the user’s PayMaya account.

5. Present the generated barcode, pay the amount, and wait for a confirmation SMS

Getting a PayMaya account so you can go cashless is very easy. Just download the PayMaya app at the Android Playstore or iOS App Store and register for a PayMaya account so you can find out what it’s like to shop with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding, way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for your all your purchases, bills payment, and other essential transactions, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!