You can now donate to the Philippine Red Cross using your PayMaya account

As the entire country copes from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Filipinos–particularly those in the marginalized sectors and communities–are left with little to no access to basic necessities and livelihood. The next few weeks will be tough for all of them.

Because of this, PayMaya has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to allow direct donations from any PayMaya Account via QR to PRC so they can provide critical humanitarian services such as medical assistance and relief operations in this time of need. Users only need to scan the QR code below using their PayMaya app to be able to make a quick and instant donation to the Philippine Red Cross:

PayMaya has also equipped the PRC with PayMaya One devices so they may be able to accept card and QR donations whenever they are in the field.

In these trying times, every contribution counts in making sure that no one is left behind. Together, we can rise through this crisis better and stronger than ever.

Note: Make sure that when you scan this QR code, the merchant name appears in the PayMaya app as PHILIPPINE RED CROSS