YOU DO YOUr Own Pizza Basic Kit starting at P199

Flex your creativity and enjoy a New York-style pizza of your own creation at home with Yellow Cab’s new YOU DO YOUr Own Pizza Basic Kit. 

Starting at P199.00, you can get a kit packed with staple ingredients that you need to create your own pizza masterpiece: 

A 9” chilled dough ball
Pizza sauce
Minced garlic and oregano
Mozzarella
Chili flakes
Toppings based on your chosen variant: Pepperoni & Ham or Garlic & Cheese

You may also add any additional ingredients from your pantry to make it uniquely yours. Make it how you like it!

Get your hands on the YOU DO YOUr Own Pizza Basic Kit from select stores via Curbside® pick-up, take-out, or delivery.

Visit yellowcabpizza.com/ready-to-cook for a guide on how to make your own pizza. 

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

