Young ballerina Francesca Hayward makes film debut as the lead character in “Cats” (Opens January 8)

0 comment

In bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical Cats into a breakthrough cinematic event, the filmmakers sought a character that audiences could latch onto. Screenwriter Lee Hall says, “I thought, what if we follow one cat through the whole thing, and that’s how we came up with the idea of following one young cat, Victoria, on a coming-of-age journey through London.

London’s Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Francesca Hayward plays Victoria in Cats in her feature film debut.

The character of Victoria was featured in the original stage musical and was a principal dancer in the show, but she was not a prominent character; she didn’t even have her own song. So, the filmmakers expanded the character to serve the narrative.

At the beginning of the film, Victoria has been abandoned in an alley and is introduced to the fantastical world of the cats on the night of their annual ball. Though abandoned, Victoria is not a victim. She needs help but she is not helpless. She has a kind heart and an inner strength.

When we meet her, she’s still dealing with the pain of that abandonment, but she’s taken on a journey while meeting many new cats over the course of the story,” says Francesca Hayward. “Victoria quickly realizes that every cat she meets along her journey is practicing their audition pieces for the Jellicle ball. Their auditions are their big moments to prove themselves to Old Deuteronomy, played by Judi Dench, and to be chosen to go to the Heaviside Layer. Along her journey, she realizes that with this group of cats is where she’s meant to be.

Victoria is drawn to one particular cat, Grizabella (Jennifer Hudson), who has been shunned by the others. Victoria comes to Grizabella’s aid when the other cats mock her. She recognizes Grizabella’s worthiness and teaches the cats to be caring and inclusive, starting with accepting Grizabella back into the tribe. “Victoria and Grizabella form a connection because they’ve both been hurt and have experienced trauma,” Francesca Hayward says. “Victoria is younger than Grizabella, so she has the opportunity to create a better life for herself, and she tries to help Grizabella to see past her pain to do the same.”

By using the character of a shunned cat, Grizabella, and Victoria’s reaction to her, Hooper and Hall were able to create a central emotional arc to match their narrative one. “Cats is really about the power of community,” Hooper says. “It tells the story of this excluded cat Grizabella who’s on the margins of society, almost as if she represents someone in a state of homelessness. We see our tribe of cats viciously excluding her. It’s the innocent outsider, Victoria, who challenges the prejudice of the group. She shows that we are stronger when we are inclusive through the act of forgiveness, that when we include people on the margins of our society our society is stronger. So, at the center of this entertaining, fun, comedic, fantastical and transportive musical is a timely story about the importance of inclusion and community, forgiveness and redemption.”

 

Cats stars James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Ian McKellen as Gus The Theatre Cat, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut as Victoria.

In Philippine cinemas January 8, Cats is distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Plan your holidays for the year with Emirates’ global fare promotion

Team Orange 0 comments
It is never too early to plan for the next adventure, especially when it comes to treating the travel bug. Travelers will have fun curating another bumper year of travel…

Enjoy Pure Matcha love with new Starbucks beverages this January

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Starbucks writes its love letter to Matcha with the introduction of a curated Matcha-based menu starting this January 7. We all know how tea especially Matcha has gained in popularity…

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to be immortalized in Madame Tussauds Singapore

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray have her image immortalized in Madame Tussauds Singapore. Catriona’s wax figure will wear a replica of the iconic lava gown, inspired by Albay’s Mayon Volcano,…

The Ghosts in “The Grudge” Manifest in Different, Creepy Ways

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
The ghosts in Columbia Pictures’ new horror thriller The Grudge (in Philippine cinemas January 15) are rooted in the murders in the doomed Reyburn house of the Landers family, instigated…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone