Your neighborhood Smart Padala agent is the easiest way to add money to your PayMaya account

Looking for a more convenient way to add money to your PayMaya account? Your neighborhood Smart Padala agent can help you! With the largest network of over 30,000 Smart Padala agents all across the country, you can add money to your PayMaya account at the Smart Padala agent in your neighborhood — making cashless payments more accessible as the country transitions to the “new normal.”

In these critical times, using PayMaya is the easiest and safest way to pay for your daily essentials – whether you need to send money to a loved one, pay for online deliveries, settle your bills, or buy discounted load. Doing all these is more convenient than ever, since adding money to your account is as simple as visiting the trusted Smart Padala agent in your community. With this, there’s no more need to risk traveling to convenience stores or endure lines at payment centers.

Adding money to your PayMaya account is easy. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Go to any Smart Padala agent and tell the agent that you’re adding money to your PayMaya account. To Add Money via code, simply tap ‘Add-Money’ in your PayMaya app and choose ‘Smart Padala via code.’ To Add Money via mobile number, just fill out the transaction slip, include the amount you want to add and your mobile number linked to your PayMaya account. Give your Add Money code or transaction slip to the Smart Padala agent. Present a valid ID (student IDs are accepted) as you make your payment.* Wait for an SMS confirmation before leaving the branch.

Going to your trusted Smart Padala agent is just one of the many ways you can add money to your PayMaya account. Aside from Smart Padala, you can also add money via partner convenience stores and payment kiosks, as well as through your online banking account via Instapay or through your credit or debit card – allowing you to add money to your account, wherever you are in the country.

“During these times, being able to utilize cashless options for our everyday needs is more crucial than ever. With apps like PayMaya, Filipinos are able to send much needed funds to their loved ones or even order their basic needs online without having the need to travel far. By having Smart Padala as an Add Money touchpoint, we can ensure that our users are able to put enough funds to their accounts and continue using PayMaya for their daily necessities,” says Shailesh Baidwan, President at PayMaya Philippines.

If you don’t have your own PayMaya account yet, it’s easy to switch to a better and more hassle-free way of paying! Just download the PayMaya app for Android or iOS, create and register your own account, and start shopping with the fastest, safest, most rewarding, and hassle-free way to pay for anything both online and in stores! To make the most our of your PayMaya account, check out https://www.paymaya.com/quick-guide.

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cuts across consumers, merchants, and government. Aside from providing the payments acceptance for the largest e-Commerce, food, retail and gas merchants in the Philippines, PayMaya is enabling national and social services agencies as well as local government units with digital payments and disbursement services.

Through its PayMaya app and wallet, it is providing millions of Filipinos with the fastest way to own a financial account with over 40,000 Add Money touchpoints nationwide, more than double the total number of traditional bank branches in the Philippines combined. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 30,000 partner agents nationwide serves as last mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to services.

*(The minimum amount you can Add Money is P100. You will be charged with a P15 service fee for adding up to P1,000 in your account, and another P7.50 for every additional P500 beyond the initial P1,000. For upgraded accounts, you can add up to P100,000 per month in your PayMaya. For accounts that are not yet upgraded, the monthly limit for add money is P50,000.)