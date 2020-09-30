YouTube announces first ever virtual YouTube FanFest

YouTube is delighted to announce the first ever virtual YouTube FanFest, presented by Globe and Piattos.

Featuring over 150 creators and artists from across the region with special appearances from global YouTube stars, this year’s virtual YouTube FanFest celebrates the creative ingenuity of the creator and artist community in Asia-Pacfic, that has provided inspiration, entertainment, and moments of joy during this unprecedented time. The show will be live streamed on YouTube FanFest’s official YouTube channel on 11 October, 2020.

Starting at 4:00 pm PHST, YouTube FanFest 2020 features over 150 talented creators and artists from across Asia-Pacific, alongside some of the top global YouTube stars such as Alex Wassabi, Matt Steffanina, Merrell Twins, and Mike Chen. These global stars will join a stellar lineup of local YouTube sensations in the Philippines including Ranz Kyle, Niana Guerrero, Natalia Guerrero, mimiyuuuh, Ben&Ben, FumiShun Base, AC Bonifacio, and more for a live stream filled with special performances, creator collaborations, and lots of fun. Some of the creators from the Philippines will have virtual meet and greet moments leading to the Fan Fest event. Stay tuned to their social media accounts.

To showcase and celebrate the diversity in Asia-Pacific, there will be dedicated country spotlight segments featuring homegrown creators and hosted in local languages. More exciting creators will be announced in the upcoming days on YouTube FanFest’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

Gautam Anand, Managing Director of YouTube APAC, said “YouTube FanFest has become an annual celebration of our YouTube communities across APAC. While we couldn’t host physical shows this year, we hope this special edition YouTube FanFest will create moments of joy, spread positivity and bring about a sense of unity that we all need during this time. We’re excited to see international creators and homegrown talent from across APAC shine on this virtual stage.”

Another integral part of the YouTube FanFest experience is the annual Creator Camp. Creator Camp has always been a great opportunity to engage with creators and provide them a sense of community, inspiration & knowledge on how they can succeed on YouTube. This year, YouTube is also hosting a series of virtual Creator Camps for rising creators to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of YouTube stars by sharing ways to elevate the quality of video and strengthen content strategy.