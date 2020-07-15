Zara Larsson releases “Love Me Land” single + music video

The pop superheroine the world needed returns right now…

Multiplatinum artist, singer, songwriter, and activist Zara Larsson marks her first release of 2020 with her new single and music video entitled “Love Me Land” via TEN/Epic Records.

On the track, an orchestral warbling chant rings out as she announces, “Here I am, lost in ‘Love Me Land’.” It flows right into a sexy bass line that reverberates under strings and her ecstatic falsetto before she urges, “Touch me in the way that you do, no matter who’s in the room, I see you sweating.” Co-written with the powerhouse team of Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels [Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa], the song integrates elements of discoball-ready Swedish pop into future-facing R&B. Meanwhile, the music video matches the heat as she dances solo in a sparse cube straight out of a sci-fi fantasy.

About the single, she shared, “I wrote ‘Love Me Land’ with my friends Justin and Julia after a long period of writing for my sophomore international album. It felt like a kind of ‘eureka’ moment in understanding the journey I’ve gone on in discovering what it is to be a woman and an artist. The song is about accidentally falling in love but owning it, and I think that combines two things I love and do well – female empowerment and pop bangers! At the moment, we’re all experiencing this scary unknown world and having to endure some hard realities; I hope this can provide a little escapism for everyone, because sometimes dancing can solve everything, even just for a moment.”

The song paves the way for the arrival of her anxiously awaited second international album and what promises to be one of the biggest pop blockbusters of the year. Get ready…

Welcome to “Love Me Land.”

All women have superpowers. Wielding those superpowers, Zara Larsson provokes and pushes pop music and culture forward with empowered, enlightened, and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once. With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records. Her RIAA gold-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as “the second most-streamed debut on Spotify by a female artist ever,” eclipsing 5.5 billion streams. Her growing catalog boasts one smash after another, including the triple-platinum “Never Forget You” with MNEK, the platinum “Lush Life” and “Ain’t My Fault,” and, most recently, 2019’s gold “Ruin My Life.” Out of dozens of nominations, she has received various awards and honors at the Swedish Grammi Awards, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, MTV EMAs, and more. Gracing the stage of the 2017 Nobel Prize Peace Concert, she performed the platinum “Symphony” with collaborators Clean Bandit. Emerging from lockdown in 2020 with a fierce, focused, and feminine fire, Zara arrives with a bold and boundary breaking body of work for her second international album.