Zara Larsson releases “Love Me Land” single + music video

0 comment

The pop superheroine the world needed returns right now…

Multiplatinum artist, singer, songwriter, and activist Zara Larsson marks her first release of 2020 with her new single and music video entitled “Love Me Land” via TEN/Epic Records.

On the track, an orchestral warbling chant rings out as she announces, “Here I am, lost in ‘Love Me Land’.” It flows right into a sexy bass line that reverberates under strings and her ecstatic falsetto before she urges, “Touch me in the way that you do, no matter who’s in the room, I see you sweating.” Co-written with the powerhouse team of Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels [Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa], the song integrates elements of discoball-ready Swedish pop into future-facing R&B. Meanwhile, the music video matches the heat as she dances solo in a sparse cube straight out of a sci-fi fantasy.

 

About the single, she shared, “I wrote ‘Love Me Land’ with my friends Justin and Julia after a long period of writing for my sophomore international album. It felt like a kind of ‘eureka’ moment in understanding the journey I’ve gone on in discovering what it is to be a woman and an artist. The song is about accidentally falling in love but owning it, and I think that combines two things I love and do well – female empowerment and pop bangers! At the moment, we’re all experiencing this scary unknown world and having to endure some hard realities; I hope this can provide a little escapism for everyone, because sometimes dancing can solve everything, even just for a moment.”

The song paves the way for the arrival of her anxiously awaited second international album and what promises to be one of the biggest pop blockbusters of the year. Get ready…

Welcome to “Love Me Land.”

All women have superpowers. Wielding those superpowers, Zara Larsson provokes and pushes pop music and culture forward with empowered, enlightened, and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once. With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records. Her RIAA gold-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as “the second most-streamed debut on Spotify by a female artist ever,” eclipsing 5.5 billion streams. Her growing catalog boasts one smash after another, including the triple-platinum “Never Forget You” with MNEK, the platinum “Lush Life” and “Ain’t My Fault,” and, most recently, 2019’s gold “Ruin My Life.” Out of dozens of nominations, she has received various awards and honors at the Swedish Grammi Awards, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, MTV EMAs, and more. Gracing the stage of the 2017 Nobel Prize Peace Concert, she performed the platinum “Symphony” with collaborators Clean Bandit. Emerging from lockdown in 2020 with a fierce, focused, and feminine fire, Zara arrives with a bold and boundary breaking body of work for her second international album.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Connected Women prepares Filipino women for the future of work by training them to be data labelers, virtual assistants, and more

Team Orange 0 comments
With the Philippines bracing itself for the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), one social impact tech startup is making sure that Filipino women are prepared for the inevitable changes. Philippines-based…

ABS-CBN’s “Star Hunt: The Global Showdown” bags 2 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Team Orange 0 comments Music
ABS-CBN’s efforts to promote creative talent and discover promising artists from all around the world were recognized by the prestigious Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, which bestowed Gold and Silver honors to…

Earn Stars faster and easier on almost everything you buy with the new Starbucks® Rewards

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Starting July 17, Starbucks® lovers can make every sip even more rewarding with the new Starbucks® Rewards program, featuring a world of exclusive benefits. This new program offers members a…

Get a chance to win the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and more at the Smart’s K-Quiz Night on July 18

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Attention K-pop and K-drama fans! Here’s your chance to win the much anticipated BTS Edition Samsung Galaxy S20+ with Smart’s K-Quiz Night on July 18, Saturday at 8 p.m. Aside…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone