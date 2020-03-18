Zebra Technologies Corp. appoints Jason Low as new Philippines Country Advisor

Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, has appointed Jason Low as its Philippines Country Advisor. Based in Singapore, Low is responsible for developing business strategies to be implemented for Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (Philippine Representative Office). He reports directly to the Singapore-based Regional Director of South East Asia.

“According to IDC predictions, it is estimated that at least 30 percent of companies across the Philippines are set to transform themselves through new, emerging technologies by 2020, which means an abundance of business opportunities for Zebra’s business in the Philippines in the days ahead,” said Fang-How Lim, Regional Director – South East Asia, Zebra Technologies APAC. “We are confident that Jason will guide Zebra’s business in the Philippines to achieve even greater heights, through supporting our local distributors and partners in their delivery of industry-tailored solutions that provide the frontline of enterprises with actionable insights to make business-critical decisions.”

“The Philippines is a growing market for Zebra, and we are committed to help Filipino businesses embark on their digital transformation journeys. By working closely with local partners, we help our customers implement the right solutions to make business-critical decisions, thereby leading to greater efficiency and productivity,” said Jason Low, Philippines Country Advisor, Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Low has over 20 years of IT sales experience and has held various leading positions at recognizable IT brands including Dell Computers, Alphawest and Singapore Computer Systems, before joining Zebra Technologies in 2011. During his 9 years with Zebra Technologies, Low managed the South East Asia Asset Intelligence & Tracking Solutions business, and subsequently oversaw the Supplies Solutions business across Asia Pacific.