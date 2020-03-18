Zebra Technologies Corp. appoints Jason Low as new Philippines Country Advisor

0 comment

Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, has appointed Jason Low as its Philippines Country Advisor. Based in Singapore, Low is responsible for developing business strategies to be implemented for Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (Philippine Representative Office). He reports directly to the Singapore-based Regional Director of South East Asia.

According to IDC predictions, it is estimated that at least 30 percent of companies across the Philippines are set to transform themselves through new, emerging technologies by 2020, which means an abundance of business opportunities for Zebra’s business in the Philippines in the days ahead,” said Fang-How Lim, Regional Director – South East Asia, Zebra Technologies APAC. “We are confident that Jason will guide Zebra’s business in the Philippines to achieve even greater heights, through supporting our local distributors and partners in their delivery of industry-tailored solutions that provide the frontline of enterprises with actionable insights to make business-critical decisions.

The Philippines is a growing market for Zebra, and we are committed to help Filipino businesses embark on their digital transformation journeys. By working closely with local partners, we help our customers implement the right solutions to make business-critical decisions, thereby leading to greater efficiency and productivity,” said Jason Low, Philippines Country Advisor, Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Low has over 20 years of IT sales experience and has held various leading positions at recognizable IT brands including Dell Computers, Alphawest and Singapore Computer Systems, before joining Zebra Technologies in 2011. During his 9 years with Zebra Technologies, Low managed the South East Asia Asset Intelligence & Tracking Solutions business, and subsequently oversaw the Supplies Solutions business across Asia Pacific.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Watch: How to avoid coronavirus (COVID-19) by Dua Lipa

Team Orange 0 comments
New rules from our girl, Dua Lipa! How to Avoid Coronavirus by Dua Lipa New rules from our girl, Dua Lipa 💁‍♀ Keep safe everyone! ✨ https://warner.link/dontstartnow Posted by Warner…

SALT Resorts embody meaningful travel with immersive local experiences

Team Orange 0 comments Hotels
In response to the rise in demand for transformative travel experiences, a progressive new eco-resort brand, SALT Resorts, shifts the hospitality paradigm by connecting travellers with local people and places…

Listen to Barbie Almalbis’ inspirational new single “Iyong-iyo”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Following the dreamy single “Comment,” which debuted early this January 2020, Barbie Almalbis continues to perfect her signature, swoony alt-pop sound with incisive introspection on her second single. “Iyong-iyo,” the…

4 foodie and travel shows to catch on Metro Channel this March

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Metro Channel unleashes its sizzling slate of programs this March that will surely entice food lovers and adventure seekers to embrace the onset of summer. Here are four of the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone