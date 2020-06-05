Zebra Technologies contributes to global COVID-19 relief efforts

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, has rolled out a series of initiatives and made strategic donations to help protect the health and safety of employees, communities and companies.

Through its technology that spans an entire portfolio of solutions for the healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and public safety industries, Zebra empowers today’s modern-day heroes serving in hospitals, grocery stores, delivery vehicles, post offices, warehouses and more.

To address front-line healthcare protection needs, Zebra launched its COVID-19 Heroes microsite to recognize the efforts of frontline workers and share information on how Zebra’s technology can support them at work.

“Our thoughts are with those who are affected during this period. We want to honor and salute the frontline workers as they relentlessly serve to keep us safe,” said Jason Low, Philippines country advisor, Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. “We thank them for their hard work and we promise to continue providing them with the right technology and resources to help them do their jobs,” Low added.

In a nod to healthcare professionals, Zebra recently rolled out a new competition for nurses and nursing students, encouraging them to submit their ideas on how technology can help solve some of today’s biggest healthcare challenges. Five winning submissions will be selected based on how innovative the approach is and how applicable the solution is in today’s healthcare environment. Each of the five winners will receive US$1,000 (about P50,000), which can be used for certification, continuing education, college loans or nursing school. Interested participants can submit applications here. The deadline for submissions is June 30, 2020. The winners will be announced in August 2020.

To support the fight against COVID-19 and put technology in the hands of front-line workers, Zebra donated bar code printers and supplies to the Huoshenshan and Shenzhen University General Hospitals.

In the Philippines, Zebra Philippines sent a Zebra Barcode Printer Model GC420T unit to the University of the Philippines- National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH), one of the first medical and research facilities in the country to be identified as a COVID-19 testing center. These medical and research facilities were tasked to implement testing and expedite the production of COVID-19 test kits. The GC420T unit sent to UP-NIH aims to help ramp up the assembly of test kits and aid in the implementation of the facility’s laboratory information management system. UP-NIH hopes to increase its test kits production volume from the initial 6,000 to 8,000 test kits per day.

Alongside providing the right technology to frontline workers, the thorough disinfection of mobile computers, tablets, printers and scanners is essential in controlling the spread of infection in workplaces and public spaces.

“Zebra’s devices are used by multiple frontline workers across shifts so it is critical that they are cleaned and disinfected properly to help curb the spread of the virus. There is no one-size-fits-all approach as each device is unique in its design and function. Our guidelines help to educate frontline workers on how they can effectively clean their devices and what to clean them with,” shared Low.