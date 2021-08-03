How to be a Game-Changer: 10 tips after 10 years in gaming by Infinix Chief Gaming Officer Bianca Yao

According to We Are Social and HootSuite’s most recent Digital 2021 Report, the Philippines is now considered one of the world’s gaming capitals, having the most significant percentage of internet users who play games on their devices at 97%, with 43.6% playing daily.

To serve this emerging market, global smartphone brand Infinix will launch the game-changing flagship smartphone Infinix Note 10 Pro, powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T and the first 8GB RAM under Php 10,000. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 64MP Ultra Night Shoot rear camera, and a 5000mAh Battery with 33W X-Charge Technology.

With gaming attracting both hobbyists and professionals, Bianca “Biancake” Yao, the company’s Chief Gaming Officer, shares ten lessons she learned from her ten years in the industry that enabled her to evolve from being a simple gamer-girl-next-door into a pioneering game-changer.

1.Just press start.

Bianca started playing back when she was 12 years old after her brother sparked her interest in gaming. “I would go to internet cafes in my neighborhood in Tondo to play Ragnarok and Defense of the Ancients (DotA). Gaming was not seen as cool back then, but I didn’t let that deter me from pursuing my curiosity.”

2.Dreams don’t just thrive on desire. Discipline and determination are required.

To indulge her passion for gaming, Bianca knew that she had to be disciplined in all areas of her life. “I studied hard so that my parents wouldn’t say that my grades were slipping dahil sa ‘kaka-computer ko!’” This determination earned her a full scholarship, and she was a consistent Dean’s Lister, to boot. It set the foundation for pursuing her dream of making gaming a career.

3.Failure doesn’t always mean it’s game over.

When she started as a pro gamer, she realized that it was not all rainbows and sunshine. She had a series of losing streaks, to the point that her first team booted her out. Heartbroken, she trained to be a better gamer, learned shoutcasting and live-streaming, and embraced cosplaying. It might have been the best thing to happen to her as it made her one of the industry’s most versatile talents. She encourages her fans not to lose heart whenever faced with difficulties. “Especially when we’re learning or trying something new, we will come across rocky roads or find ourselves in a slump. Don’t be afraid. Setbacks are all part of the journey.”

4.Grow your skills, earn more coins, raise your rank.

Even if she’s now one of the country’s top gaming creators, Bianca is still improving her craft. “It sounds cliché, but practice makes perfect. It helps with muscle memory and gives you opportunities to try new things in the games you play. For example, in DotA 2 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, you need to practice different item builds and gameplay, while on Valorant, you encounter different setups or lineups for the agents.” She believes that improving yourself unlocks exciting and satisfying experiences in life. Just like in games.

5.Maintain high standards.

Bianca believes you need to be discerning with your resources to perform at the highest level. While she believes in investing in quality, she encourages prudence in budgeting time and money. “Equipping yourself with the top-tier gadgets and equipment doesn’t have to cost a lot, which is why I am working with Infinix right now as it launches flagship-performance smartphones such as the Infinix Note 10 Pro that sells for under Php 10,000. I want people to understand that there are gaming devices that give you the speed and power that you need at an affordable price.”

6.Find people who uplift you, both online and in real life.

While many game-changers consider themselves “self-made,” Bianca prefers to see herself as someone made by the people who trusted and motivated her along the way. “I am where I am now because of so many people. At one point or another, binuhat tayo ng iba.” Whether or not you have a tribe of supporters in real life, Bianca encourages finding virtual mentors or online inspiration from whom you can learn. “Watch pro players or other streamers. For sure, you will pick up a few things that you can apply to your gameplay.”

7.No matter what level you are on, you will face intimidating bosses (strong opponents in video games) who may seem unbeatable at first.

When she was starting, she had to deal with the negative perception that gamers are slackers. Even now, when gaming is more widely accepted, she still finds herself sometimes getting underestimated because she’s a woman who enjoys being feminine and expressing herself through make-up, fashion, and art while playing. To her, it’s simply part of the game. “‘Focus lang. I know why I’m here. I’ve been gaming even before it was popular. I’ve been through a lot and have proven myself to those who matter. I am committed to my growth and the achievement of my personal and professional goals.”

8.Connect to your community by creating authentic content.

One of the things she loves about gaming is its ability to bring together people from all walks of life through shared experiences, even for a short time. Streaming supercharges the gamers’ ability to make connections. To find your tribe, she encourages gamers to be open and be their authentic selves. “Be creative and share your favorite moments of streaming. It will showcase who you are and how you play at the same time.”

9.Life is an MMORPG.

Massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) will immerse you, along with other players, in fantasy arenas and battlefields. Unlike single-player games, centered on perspective and the mission, you will need to collaborate with other players to achieve your objectives. “It’s all about helping and learning to ask for help from other people.”

10.Game-changers empower other game-changers.

“It is a dream come true for me and many of my peers who are considered game-changers by this community. We feel fortunate that by simply pursuing our passions, we have proven that gaming can be a viable career. We’ve created opportunities for those who will come after us. As I grow and progress, I want to help the next generation get ready for what’s to come.” As the Philippines is on its way to becoming an important player in the global gaming and esports map, she knows that with the proper community support and access to the right technologies, more young Filipinos will become game-changers.