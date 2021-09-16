100 Days to Go until a Perfect Shopee Christmas with Jose Mari Chan

Once the -ber months set in, we all await the official start of the holiday season with the comeback of a Christmas icon—aside from Santa Claus, that is— Jose Mari Chan! The Filipino artist has been a holiday fixture for years, and this coming Christmas season, you can expect to see more of long-time Shopee Christmas ambassador Jose Mari Chan as he joins the exciting year-end shopping festivities along with the latest Shopee superstar, Jackie Chan.

Whatever your idea of a perfect Christmas may look like, you’ll definitely enjoy Shopee’s lineup of Jose Mari Chan-themed games, activities, and giveaways during the holidays:

ShopeePay Celebrity Pamasko

This December, Jose Mari Chan and several other celebrities and influencers will give away pamasko via ShopeePay. Look for ShopeePay Celebrity Pamasko on your homepage and play the game to receive ShopeePay credits. You can also use ShopeePay to send pamasko to all your pamangkins and loved ones, with a variety of holiday-themed virtual cards to spread the love. Don’t forget to activate your ShopeePay wallet by clicking on the ShopeePay wallet bar, entering your personal information and OTP, and creating and confirming your ShopeePay PIN.

Christmas in our Carts holiday gift guides

Let Shopee’s Christmas in our Carts gift guides inspire you as you shop for all your loved ones. Start your holiday shopping on a festive note with discounts up to 90% off on Shopee Mall and exclusive gift bundles with the latest gaming consoles, holy grail beauty items, skincare must-haves, and more. Remember to check out Christmas in our Carts until Christmas for exciting new deals.

Jose Mari Chan-themed in-app games

From September to December, catch Jose Mari Chan on holiday-themed in-app games such as Shopee Catch and Shopee Collectibles. Catch and collect aguinaldos and Christmas decors exclusively in-app for a chance to win exciting prizes such as coins, discount & cashback vouchers, product giveaways, and ShopeePay credits.

#MyShopeeWish Christmas contest

This season of giving, Shopee will grant 10 lucky users’ wishes. From November to December, submit a letter via the comments section on Shopee’s official Facebook page for a chance to make your Christmas wish come true.

Christmas countdown on Shopee Live

Can’t wait for Christmas? Tune in to the Merry-Galo Countdown for the 100-day, 60-day, and 30-day countdowns to Christmas this September 16, October 26, and November 25, all at 7:30 PM. Drum up some holiday excitement with mini-games, exclusive discounts for Christmas deals, and special vouchers.

Jose Mari Chan’s special Christmas party

Nothing says Christmas quite like a serenade from Jose Mari Chan himself. Enjoy some tunes from the artist by tuning in to the Merry-Galo Party on Shopee Live this December. Get a chance to have Jose Mari Chan grant one item from your wishlist during the show by entering Shopee’s #DearNinong contest this November. During the live stream, Jose Mari Chan will also welcome viewers to his home and host a Q&A.

Start the 100-day countdown to Christmas with more holiday deals alongside other exciting sales at https://shopee.ph. Enjoy the Christmas festivities with Jose Mari Chan and watch his latest Shopee video via Facebook at https://shp.ee/5kkbwhh or YouTube at https://shp.ee/vtk84wr.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.