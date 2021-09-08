15 worthwhile causes to support using Globe Rewards

Globe Rewards now has 15 non-government organizations, charitable institutions, and foundations in its program roster, making it quick and easy for Globe and TM subscribers to provide meaningful support to worthwhile causes at this time of great need.

“We know that our Filipino bayanihan spirit is even more alive now as many continue to suffer through the pandemic. We want to enable our kababayans, our Globe customers, to support advocacies that are close to their heart despite the current mobility restrictions. Through Globe Rewards, we are opening opportunities for them to make a difference in the lives of other people, the community, and the country through the most convenient way,” said Bianca Wong, Head of Globe’s Feel Valued Tribe.

Globe champions several advocacies in line with the company’s vision towards national development and upliftment of lives. These are disaster relief, reforestation, child protection, hunger mitigation, education, animal welfare, marine biodiversity, mental wellness, and medical support.

Customers who would like to contribute to various nation-building programs can donate their Rewards points to their chosen organization for as low as P1. “Together, no matter how small, these points add up to making a significant impact on these special causes,” Joey Kilayko, Head of Globe Rewards said.

Globe’s donation partners include the Philippine General Hospital Foundation (PGHF), Natasha Goulbourn Foundation (Hopeline), Rotary Philippines, The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), Walang Iwanan Alliance, GMA Foundation, ABS-CBN Foundation, Rise Against Hunger, Hineleban Foundation, Save Philippine Seas, Ayala Foundation, Hero Foundation, Teach for the Philippines, and Virtualahan.

In the first quarter of 2021 alone, Globe customers have donated P3.4 million worth of Rewards points to help those in need. At the start of the pandemic last year, a record P36M in cash donations for the benefit of health workers and frontliners in 11 medical institutions nationwide was also successfully raised by Globe customers through their loyalty points.

Globe continues to encourage customers to donate their Rewards points to these partner organizations by downloading the new GlobeOne app via https://glbe.co/NewGlobeONE. Customers can go to the Rewards section, click the “DONATE” icon, choose the organization and corresponding denomination, and then press “REDEEM.” A confirmation message will be sent by 4438 upon successful donation.

