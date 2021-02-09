1Radio’s “Virtually In Love” Valentine Concert: A first of its kind

Valentines Day this year will not be as lonely as what most of us might be concerned about. Thanks to the power of today’s media, viewers from across the globe can enjoy a unity of talents organized by Chicago’s proudly pinoy online radio station. 1Radio was established in June of 2017 by Eric Magundayao (DJ Eric), a Filipino American disc jockey who hails from Batangas, Philippines. Eric, together with Philip James Sojor (DJ Phil) conceptualized and invested on the basic technology needed to facilitate the birth of a radio station. Its first airing date was August 19, 2017.

From its inception, 1Radio committed itself to providing quality entertainment and programming to the Filipinos living in Chicago and in the other parts of the world. Its hosts are proudly Pinoy, to name: DJ Eric, DJ Phil, DJ Chico, DJ Lario, DJ Bee, DJ Toni, DJ Steve and Father Noel. In the pre-pandemic days, 1Radio became known as a Media Partner with hosting sponsorship in various Filipino productions such as the concerts of distinguished Pinoy stars – Jaya, Paulo Santos, Pilita Corales, Jed Madela, Martin Nievera & Pops Fernandez, Aegis and Sarah Geronimo to name a few. The 1Radio team is comprised of hosts, event personalities, singers and musicians who are dedicated to deliver and share their craft.

The station’s most recent undertaking was the very successful “The One”, a singing contest with a series of round levels participated in by Chicago’s talented Filipinos and Filipino-Americans. “The One” was an instant hit and garnered sold out tickets during its Grand Finals with Hillford Bacala, a Filipino originally from Leyte, as its very first Grand Champion. “Show It”, a month on month presentation of Filipino Artists who perform live remotely has also earned the following of the new normal crowd. As a source of inspiration to the Filipino communities since 2017, 1Radio continues to navigate the limitless possibilities brought about by the new forms of media and entertainment.

Answering the call to inspire and entertain those who are in the frontlines and those who have been greatly affected, the 1Radio team will stage its first major event this 2021. “Virtually in Love” A Valentine Concert is a first of its kind for the Filipino community in Chicago. Slated on February 13, 2021, 7:30PM CST (Feb. 14, 10:30AM Manila time), the virtual presentation will feature Filipino artists who will serenade online viewers with the most popular and inspirational Love songs. It will also highlight common love problems and struggles and how these are usually resolved and dealt with, giving importance to generally applied Filipino values and strengths.

The concert will feature the participation of Ms. Chiqui Pineda, a renowned Filipino Recording Artist and the original singer behind the popular OPM song “How Did You Know”. The pull of artists joining her include Ms. Jing Wenghofer, a Tawag ng Tanghalan (US Edition) Champion and Global Pinoy Singing Idol Grand Winner. Also in the group are Hillford Bacala, 1Radio’s “The One” Grand Champion; Sychar Yebra, the featured artist in the Jed Madela Chicago Concert, and Jason Bobila, a former vocalist member of “Jeremiah” band in Chicago. Steve Almojallas, the singing DJ of 1Radio will also perform along with Naddie May Tejam, a performer from Dumaguete Philippines and the wife of 1Radio’s DJ Chico. The show is promoted by established media partners Barako PH and Orange Magazine TV.

It is with pride that the station continues the daunting task of bringing quality entertainment in this very challenging time. The concert therefore, is not just about singing for Valentines Day as it will reecho to the hearts of its audience the message of helping and inspiring one another most specially in the middle of this unprecedented pandemic. 1Radio would like to pay if forward, and give Love, Positivity and Hope to its diverse yet loyal audience, subscribers and friends. The concert is a celebration – a thanksgiving to acknowledge the Filipino resilience and camaraderie which have proven to have never withered in the face of every crisis. What better, most meaningful way than to celebrate all of these in one big Concert on Valentines Day!